As people, we’re faced on a daily basis with many negative situations. However, I wish to let you know that many positive things are occurring, and it feels like a breath of fresh air when I think about them.
Our schools have resumed with normal schedules. The first few weeks have shown a marked improvement in discipline. In Texas City Independent School District, the safety measures and new policies have begun to bear fruit.
The superintendent and safety director have reported that the students, parents and the community are working together to eliminate many previous problems. No, things aren’t perfect, but from the perspective of the West End Ministerial Alliance, our district is moving forward in the right direction.
There’s a robust community relationship being forged, not only with the school district, but also with the Texas City and La Marque police departments. It’s under-reported, so many stakeholders of the community aren’t aware. The sheriff’s office is also building positive relationships with members of the community as well.
According to Proverbs 22:6, “Train up a child in the way he should go and when he grows old he will not depart from it.” This passage leads me to think of changes that should be made by this entire community to find creative ways to revive free play areas for children; boys and girls to engage in Little League baseball, basketball, football, soccer and tennis. It’s great that cities build state-of-the-art million dollar sports complexes.
The complexes are absolutely beautiful; however, the average child from a lower middle income family cannot afford to play on the fields; the fees are huge, the facilities are located miles away, and if a family has two children who wish to participate in an activity it’s almost impossible.
Young people need to have something worthwhile to do to occupy their minds and time. A youngster cannot pull a trigger when they’re holding a Louisville Slugger in their hand. They won’t be inclined to sell drugs if employment were afforded them. We have a thriving economy in our community, but residents and taxpayers, along with their children, find it difficult to find adequate employment. Individuals from outside this community have better access to the jobs. It’s disheartening to see so much income leaving our community, consistently.
Our respective police departments are aware that the uptick in violence within our community has everyone on edge, but it’s the responsibility of the community to work toward peace. Protests aren’t always the answer. Genuine positive dialog, communication, and action toward solutions are important. Please visit the police departments websites where numerous community activities will be found. We speak of many of them in our monthly meetings.
As we continue to meet, grow and collaborate on the needs of our community, we will conquer and heal old and new wounds that exist in this community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.