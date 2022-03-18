Finally! Spring feels like it’s just around the corner. After the long, long winter there’s finally that feeling in the air.
The cold is still there, but doesn’t seem to penetrate all the way to your bones, and even if it’s cold in the morning, you’re able to get by with a thin layer or just a T-shirt by the afternoon.
The water, however, doesn’t yet seem to know it’s time for winter to relinquish its grasp. When our team works out in the ocean, we’re still wearing full wetsuits and hoods; boots and gloves aren’t necessary. The water temperature hovers at or just below 60 degrees and Saturday was too cold to guard, but since then it’s been needed.
The spring breakers have been undaunted by the chilly water. When the sun pops out or the wind dies down, they suddenly appear all over the beach. With Stewart Beach temporarily closed, we’re missing the spring sand volleyball tournaments and pickup games, but it will be worth it this summer when the crowds rush the shore.
Last year, we had to close the parking lot because of flooding more than 20 times.
The lifeguards, shivering in their towers, have been moving swimmers away from the jetty rip currents. Fortunately, returning guards requalified and, along with the full-time staff, we’ve been covering a decent number of towers.
It seems like there were many people here on the island hanging out at restaurants, hotels, The Strand or one of our many tourist attractions waiting for temperatures to warm so they can hit the afternoon beach.
This weekend is the last of the main part of spring break. Afterward, on the seawall, fewer drivers will meander across the lane in front of you with speeds varying between 5 mph to 45 mph.
No one will pull a U-turn, almost hit you and then post up by a potential parking space, unashamedly blocking traffic, while five people take 20 minutes to load two chairs and a cooler into the back of their vehicle.
Enjoy it while it lasts, because soon it will be time to retreat to the “secret” ways of moving around the interior of the island.
This weekend, Houston schools and a handful of colleges conclude their spring break and the weather forecast looks pretty good. We may see those big crowds we’ve been expecting. Working with the Galveston Police Department, we’ve been keeping our eyes out for “pop-up crowds” that can appear at a moment’s notice almost anywhere.
As soon as the water hits about 65 degrees, which shouldn’t be long now, we’ll see a lot of bodies out there in the water. No doubt, it will get really busy really quickly to help keep them from getting in trouble and help set the conditions for a great resident and visitor experience.
The nice thing in our community is that we will soon graduate a small class from our lifeguard academy that can jump in and lend a hand to the more seasoned veterans. And more academies to come.
And so it begins.
