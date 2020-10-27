Once upon a time, both liberals and conservatives thought the first requirement for the presidency was character. Character meant that candidates were forthright, basically honest, decent and didn't shirk responsibility. Character is basic to who we are.
Donald Trump fails this simple test. He failed it when he first appeared on our TVs as a celebrity womanizer in the 1980s, and he fails it as our president today.
Trump hasn't been forthright. He admitted that he downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19 so Americans wouldn't panic. He treated the public like children. As a result, America has suffered more deaths by far than any country in the world.
He hasn't been forthright about the staggering amount of money he lost as a businessman, or that he paid less income tax than a teacher in 12 of the last 17 years, or that he owes $400 million to unnamed creditors, or that he has a bank account in China.
Trump hasn't been honest. His supporters like to say he "tells it like it is." Nothing could be more wrong. Unlike most politicians, Trump lacks the shame bone. He's figured out that he can say what he wants and intimidate millions into tuning out everything that clashes with it. It's "fake news."
But Trump's deceit goes beyond lying. When beliefs of his fans seem too crazy even for him — such as QAnon's claim that Democrats are part of a conspiracy of Satan-worshipping pedophiles and child sex-traffickers — he gives them oxygen by retweeting their charges, pleading that he's "just putting it out there." Trump's greatest weapon is noise.
Texans have a more colorful name for it. His corrosive effect on our ability to discern truth may be his most lasting harm to America.
Trump is indecent. He has bragged about his ability to sexually molest women. He has bragged about his extramarital affairs. He has denigrated Gold Star families who didn't support him. According to Fox News, the man who took a medical deferment for bone spurs during Vietnam has privately called Americans killed or wounded in war "suckers." As Trump's ex-golden boy Ben Sasse admitted, he kisses the butts of dictators.
Trump shirks responsibility. Harry Truman, in every way the opposite of Trump, famously put a sign on his desk: "The buck stops here." Trump has never accepted the buck for anything. According to him, he has done everything perfectly during the pandemic. He never admits mistakes, even to God. Dubious? Google "Trump God forgiveness."
Once, Republicans considered this lack of character disqualifying. Ted Cruz called him an amoral, pathological liar. Rick Perry compared him to cancer. That was before their ox-carts got tied to the ox.
Some Trump supporters think that character is irrelevant to the presidency, or maybe even a detriment to effectiveness. Others think that policy preferences trump personal conduct.
But if you believe that character should be the first requirement for the president of the United States, please vote.
