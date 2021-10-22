In 2026, it’s projected that 1.9 million STEM job openings will be available in Texas. Texas is expected to have the second highest percentage of the nation’s future STEM job opportunities. The Ball High School administration and teaching staff understand the need and the importance of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education.
The BioMed and STEM communities at Ball High School set high standards and expectations for learning, and both are designated programs. In fact, Ball High School is the only high school in Texas with both the Texas-STEM and Magnet Schools of America designations.
The focus of each designation is to improve instruction and academic performance, so that all students are prepared for college and career goals after high school.
The mission of Ball High School is to provide all students an innovative education through performance-based instruction, college level academics and career- and industry-recognized experiences within small learning communities. Ball High serves all the students of Galveston Independent School District, and the goal of the BioMed and STEM communities at Ball High School is to create a pipeline of learning in BioMed and STEM fields, so that our students are more prepared, more interested and more excited to choose careers in these fields in the future.
Within the BioMed and STEM communities, innovative learning is at the forefront of our curriculum. Our campus houses several hands-on, engaging labs that students have access to regularly. Our Synthetic Cadaver lab is home to Lucy, a life-sized synthetic cadaver that students utilize to learn more about the human body.
We also have a biotechnology lab that is set up much like the research and design labs you will find at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. In addition, we have a Fab Lab Makerspace complete with supplies such as 3D printers, laser engravers and various wood-working tools.
Another amazing lab opportunity for our students is the Z-Space Lab, which allows students to explore 3D models of everything from a frog to a car, utilizing virtual reality goggles. Our hope is the labs will motivate and engage students in their learning, leaving them wanting more as they further their education.
As we look to the future of our programs, exciting opportunities are coming for our students. We’re currently creating a Mobile Makerspace STEAM Bus that will be utilized as a fun, exciting classroom space to capture the attention and awe of elementary and middle school students throughout Galveston ISD.
Our hope is to ignite a passion and imagination for STEAM-related activities for our younger students. In addition, we’re working on strengthening our partnerships with Galveston College and the medical branch for our students who are dedicated to working in the health care field.
Please follow along our journey to these great projects, and learn more about our labs by following the Ball High page on Facebook, or by visiting ball.gisd.org/academics/communities.
