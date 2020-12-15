To say that this year’s 40th annual ABC-13 “Share Your Holidays” food drive held Dec. 4 at Ball High School was a success is definitely an understatement
This year — thanks to our incredible team of 22 “Share Your Holidays” Community Partners, our generous community, contributions from Galveston Independent School District elementary and middle schools and the FeedGalveston team — we collected 28,483 pounds of quality nonperishable food products and received $34,020 in monetary donations. This was, by far, the most successful year ever.
Again, we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what we did without the commitment, enthusiasm, participation and generosity of our valued Community Partners: American National Insurance Co.; the University of Texas Medical Branch; Randalls; Galveston College; Port of Galveston; Galveston Ministerial Association (Congregation B’nai Israel, First Lutheran Church, Moody Methodist Church, Trinity Episcopal Church and Holy Family Parish); city of Galveston; Galveston Police Department; Galveston Fire Department; The Galveston County Daily News; Moody Gardens; HomeTown Bank; Texas First Bank; Frost Bank; Moody Bank; Galveston County Young Lawyers Association; Galveston Association of Realtors; Affinity Urgent Care Clinics; Ball High School Student Council; Ball High School Hospitality Program; Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association; and AMOCO Federal Credit Union.
We want to express special thanks to our Galveston Randalls. This year, during their annual two-week in-store “Fall into Christmas” food drive, 815 virtual “anti-hunger” grocery bags were sold (over 2 1/2 times more bags sold over last year), which resulted in 3,264 pounds of nourishing food products (included in the overall total). This was also Randalls best year ever.
We also want to thank Mario’s Seawall Italian & Pizzeria for donating delicious pizza; The Gumbo Diner for bringing fresh, hot beignets; and to the school district’s child nutrition department for donating bottled water and fresh lemonade for all the volunteers working the assembly line for FeedGalveston — held this year in the school’s cafeteria.
FeedGalveston, as many of you know, is a community outreach program sponsored by First Lutheran Church. This year over 30 Ball High School students partnered with volunteers from First Lutheran to package over 50,000 nourish-able meals that were also donated to the Galveston County Food Bank for distribution throughout the county.
Additional thanks to our local businesses that each year post “Share Your Holidays” information on their marquees before the event. Participating again this year were Galveston Insurance Agency; Henry Freudenburg Agency; Ideal Lumber; Texas First Bank; Mario’s Seawall Italian & Pizzeria; The Gumbo Diner; Fish Tales; Benno’s; and The Spot.
On behalf of all of us, a sincere thank you. If ever there was a year in which to give and to help those in need, it was this year. And did you ever give. Also, please know that all contributions — both nonperishable food items and monetary contributions — that are collected in Galveston/Galveston County remain in Galveston County and are administered and distributed by the Galveston County Food Bank.
For more information about “Share Your Holidays,” contact our community partners/publicity coordinator, Robyn Bushong, at rbush1147@aol.com or call 409-744-7848.
Thanks again, everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.