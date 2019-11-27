On June 25, a Galveston mother, Meghan Billiot, became part of a community no one wants to join. Her son, Sgt. James Gregory Johnston, was killed in action serving our nation in the Uruzgan Province of Afghanistan; she’s a Gold Star Mother.
His wife, Krista Johnston, and unborn child also became a Gold Star Family that day.
Gold Star families are a reminder of the service and ultimate sacrifice of our nation’s service members and families. We owe this family a debt we can never repay. Never forget that Sgt. Johnston paid the ultimate sacrifice defending what we hold most dearly as Americans.
Quoting Gen. George S. Patton, “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men that died, rather we should thank God that such men lived.”
On this year’s Veterans Day, most fittingly, Jamie Avery Grace Johnston was born the daughter of an American hero. His life and legacy will live on in his precious daughter, and we will never forget.
Join us on National Wreaths Across America Day where we will honor Sgt. Johnston’s Gold Star family and the hundreds of veterans buried at Lakeview Cemetery at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at 3015 57th St. in Galveston.
National Wreaths Across America Day is a day when communities across the nation gather to remember our fallen, honor those who serve and teach younger generations the value of freedom.
This is the third year that Lakeview Cemetery will participate in this national event. This year’s theme is “Everyone Plays a Part” and volunteers are needed to place over 300 wreaths.
A special thank you is owed to J. Levy & Termini Funeral home, Lighthouse Charities, Veterans of Foreigns Wars Post No. 880, Marine Corps League Detachment No. 668, Master Chief Robert Gonzalez and the United States Coast Guard Houston/Galveston, Master Sgt. Donnie M. Winter United States Air Force, Honor Flight Houston, Fanfare Lutheran Music Academy, Texas A&M Maritime Academy, and the many volunteers that help make this event possible.
For more information and to volunteer, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org or email andrew_farrant@me.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @lakeview.waa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.