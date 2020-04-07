I spoke with my 91-year-old paternal grandfather and gently asked, “Grandpa, have you seen anything like this coronavirus in your lifetime, where everything is shutting down?”
His response was “Nah. I have never seen anything like this. God has made the world stop and we are finally looking up.”
My grandfather served in the Korean War, fought through Jim Crow and the civil rights movement, purchased, with my grandmother, their first four bedroom/two bathroom stone brick house in a working middle-class community in Austin in celebration of their newfound freedom when the physical signs of segregation came tumbling down.
He retired after serving as a barber for over 50 years.
It’s said that when one community catches the flu, some other communities catch pneumonia. Coronavirus effectively shut us all down regardless of economics, race or religion.
However, how each community responds may prove difficult and quite different. Many are already stretched to the limit financially, and most Americans live paycheck to paycheck. As a community we must come together and help one another. Our worlds are so fast that most of us may not even know our neighbor’s name.
Get to know who lives on your street during this time. It’s time for America to become a community again. Not based on partisan politics but on the commonality of our humanity. This virus goes after all of us.
I hope to get in touch with my neighbors to let them know that our family is here for them during this international crisis. Our prayer is that no one will go hungry or without prayer that lives on our street. Yes, we must practice social distancing, but this is a great time to slip a note under your neighbors’ door or communicate in a neighborhood app and let them know that they’re not alone.
We must not stop being social, but we must find new ways to connect during this time without violating new temporary orders.
I called to check on my grandpa again, concerned that his favorite Sunday fellowship, his church, where he has served as a deacon for over 35 years, was closed due to the virus and he was having a fit because he’s not wired up for the internet to watch online services. My grandpa said, “Well, I guess I have to do church by myself.”
I had an idea. We read a scripture together over the phone and sang a hymn until we laughed with joy. During our sweet conversation, my grandpa said, “You can’t surprise God. He already knows what the end is going to be. This too shall pass.”
This virus, though to some it may prove deadly, scary and uncertain, has caused the world to stop and look up toward a power greater than us to heal our land and protect us.
