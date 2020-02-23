Here at the Galveston County Food Bank, we’re talking about the census. And so are other nonprofit organizations in Galveston County.
As the Galveston County Food Bank, we meet the faces of hunger in Galveston County on a daily basis. Through our food distribution services, which include monthly mobile food events, pantries, meal sites, homebound deliveries and summertime children’s outreach programs, we provide nutritious food monthly to approximately 22,000 county residents with close to 5,000 residing on the island. More than likely, these individuals fall into the pool of county residents considered to be living at or below the poverty level as of 2017. Though a sobering reality, these numbers give us and other nonprofit organizations a unique opportunity.
Historically, individuals struggling financially and other marginalized groups have been undercounted in the past and fall into what the U.S. Census Bureau identifies as “hard to count,” meaning they’re at risk of not getting counted in the census. This is a big deal because undercounts of vulnerable populations mean less funding for the vital services that serve them. However, nonprofits in our area are using their influence to counteract this trend as much as possible.
Leslie Ornales, assistant executive director of United Way Galveston County Mainland, says, “Historically, the census count has missed many hard-to-reach households. However, it is important that every person in our community is counted because this count impacts 10 years of funding, representation and allocation of public services and infrastructure. United Way Galveston County Mainland can help with some of these hard-to-reach households through networking and collaboration with our 29 partner agencies.”
Lindsey White, executive director of United Way of Galveston, and her team are working hard to get a complete count for Galveston.
“United Way of Galveston is uniquely positioned to play a role in the coordination of census 2020 outreach, primarily due to our existing relationships within the larger nonprofit community,” White said. “Many of the nonprofit agencies on the island directly serve the individuals and families that are at risk of being undercounted in the 2020 census, so we are able to leverage our network to concentrate on these groups with the goal of a complete count for Galveston.”
The risk of an undercount in our community is why we at the Galveston County Food Bank are calling on all nonprofits to be an active participant in the 2020 census. This looks like engaging with the people we serve about the importance of their response, letting them know that their lives absolutely count. Let’s do this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.