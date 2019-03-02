The human brain is both magnificent and mysterious. It’s extremely complex and protected by our skull. But our brains are very vulnerable to injury from external blows to our head, as well as internal collisions of the brain with the boney internal skull structure.
In addition, disease and deterioration of the brain can cause disability and death. Yet our brains are able to change to recover and be healed.
The final lecture in the Robert and Russell Moody Public Lecture Series will be presented by Dr. Norman Doidge, an internationally renowned psychiatrist and psychoanalyst.
Dr. Doidge has written two best selling books: “The Brain that Changes Itself” and “The Brain’s Way of Healing.”
In his lecture he will explain how neuroplasticity — the way our brains can change — helps to explain how injured or diseased brains can heal and be restored.
Dr. Doidge will talk about some of his patients who overcame brain disabilities by mobilizing the brain’s capacity to change.
This lecture should be of great interest to anyone who wants to learn more about our amazing brain, the most important part of who we are and who we might become.
This lecture series, which began in 2016, has brought together speakers from a wide variety of disciplines. Brain scientists, philosophers, physicians, lawyers, neuroscientists and psychologists have all offered insights about our brains and how they work.
The series has contributed to multi-disciplinary learning. Junior high students, medical students, scientists and the general public have come to the lectures.
This final lecture will provide an even deeper understanding of the way in which our brains can overcome disease or injury.
It’s fitting that the last lecture will be given by a remarkable scholar and investigator whose work has helped unravel many mysteries of the brain.
We hope to see you at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Moody Gardens IMAX Theater, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
