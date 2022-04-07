As chief of Beach Patrol, I often write this column about our dedicated lifeguards and the volunteers in the Wave Watchers and Survivor Support Network, junior lifeguards and community groups that save lives, protect the beach and raise awareness about water safety.
This week, I was reminded of the big beach cleanup event set for Saturday, and recalled the front-line guardians, workers and volunteers that keep our shores clean, green and pristine.
While the official stewards of Galveston’s coastal environment are the Park Board’s Coastal Zone Management and the Beach Parks Management teams, they’re fortified with thousands of resolute volunteers.
While sharing the vision of a new environmentally sustainable Beach Patrol headquarters facility last week with our all-volunteer citizen-led Beach Maintenance Advisory Committee, I saw great work being done.
This committee is made up of research and science professionals and engaged citizens, who are dedicated ambassadors who talk to residents, share best practices and make recommendations about keeping our beaches clean.
While beach visitation is ramping up, our amazing overnight Coastal Zone Management crews picked up 36 canopies and miscellaneous beach gear items left on the beach overnight in March; last March, the crew picked up 62. Last year, it collected 477 compared with 1,458 in 2020. Numbers are trending down, and it could be a direct result of the “Leave No Trace” ordinance enacted in 2018.
Many people are doing their part by adhering to the ordinance and not abandoning items that often turn into environmental and safety hazards. Our city, the park board and our residents can be proud that their collaboration and direct efforts in confronting the problem are making a big difference.
Roundtable discussions and town-hall meetings found creative solutions and promoted individual environmental stewardship. So, keep reminding your friends, family and visitors to “leave no trace” and never leave anything overnight.
Education and enforcement are finding new ways to diminish trash on the beaches and freeing up Coastal Zone Management crews to focus on other challenges like driftwood on the beaches. The crews moved wood every day this week and our environmental experts surmise that it’s coming from the Brazos and Colorado rivers’ convergence at the Gulf — a result of the storms that hit central Texas in mid-March.
Portuguese men o’ war have been washing up on the beaches, too. The blue balloon-like organisms are easy to spot. While beautiful, nematocysts on their tentacles can still deliver a painful sting when beached, so be careful not to touch, especially when cleaning the beaches this weekend.
Hundreds of volunteers will be part of the Clean Galveston Adopt-A-Beach Coastwide Spring Cleanup this Saturday, and you can register online at cleangalveston.org to take the opportunity to be part of a great team.
This column is limited to 500 words, and I can’t recognize all the great groups that are part of making our beaches so beautiful, but if you know a group that deserves a cheer, make a comment or post.
