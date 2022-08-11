The early morning light glimmered across the water, bathing the line of figures in a coppery glow. Each carried a narrow, sleek racing board under one arm.
They were coiled and vibrating, until the whistle blew. In a blur, they exploded as they raced out into the water. First, they high stepped until they were in deeper water, then they hopped on the boards either prone or on their knees. Waves knocked a few back, but the front pack shot through the surf line in a tight clump and headed out to a line of flags and buoys.
The leader sliced through the water with the others drafting in his wake. They jockeyed for position as they neared the first turn, knowing even a small error would be critical at this point. Only a few would advance to the next round.
One of the competitors who was toward the middle of the front pack nabbed a nice wave on the outside, joined shortly after by a clump of others. Having been able to rest on the wave, he jumped up in knee deep water and sprinted in through a funnel finish.
Welcome to the United States Lifesaving Association national lifeguard championships. This year Hermosa Beach, California, is hosting several hundred competitors and their support crews. The best of the best ocean lifeguards and junior lifeguards in the country will compete in a multitude of Lifesaving Sport events that simulate the skills needed to rescue people in trouble.
More than any other of the emergency services, ocean lifeguards rely very heavily on their skill and fitness in the water to effect rescues. All the inter- and intra-agency competitions lead to regional competitions and eventually the best duke it out at the “Nationals.”
Competition is the key motivator for thousands of beach lifeguards to maintain the incredibly high levels of physical fitness required to do the job. This is critical in a profession where every lifeguard is an athlete, and every rescue is potentially a race against time.
Los Angeles County takes the championships almost every year. Their depth of field ensures a pipeline of great athletes, and the percentage of year-round professional lifeguards brings a lot of master’s level competitors to the event. When the event is held is LA County it gets really competitive.
Additionally, the colder water and larger surf can be a challenge for Junior Guards and less experienced athletes from Florida, Texas and much of the East Coast. Hard to train in 88-degree water and compete in 65 degrees.
But both our guard and junior guard teams have been training really hard and you shouldn’t underestimate Texas spirit!
The Galveston Island Beach Patrol has a long history of doing well at these competitions and are known throughout the country for this, and for the innovative professionalism shown through decades of service. This year we hope not to disappoint.
We’ll find out this week and hope to bring good news home soon.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
