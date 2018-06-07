Social justice affects all of humanity, yet in different ways.
We are a few days away from June 19, also known as Juneteenth. On Juneteenth 2018, people far and near will continue to celebrate, reflect, engage and commemorate this historical day in our history. This is a special day for Galveston because Galveston is the birthplace of Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States of America. Galveston Island is the first place to start celebrating Juneteenth and where freedom rang out to the enslaved people June 19, 1865, informing them of their emancipation.
People can be a part of history at the inaugural Juneteenth Social Justice Luncheon. This luncheon is for the entire community to encourage and motivate members to join in the modern day fight for freedom. Times are ever changing, and we want to continue the uniqueness of Galveston County by forging ahead as one. This is an opportunity to also be part of the conversation looking back and moving our community forward. We are starting a new narrative for Galveston County. It is time out for talking about everyone coming together — and let’s actually come together.
We are also keeping with Old Central Cultural Center’s core mission to provide cultural enrichment to residents of Galveston County and Texas, to supplement learning experience through various media, to develop a sense of awareness and identification, to preserve artifacts of black culture, to develop resources to improve the quality of life for culturally disadvantaged and motivate learning. The Old Central Cultural Center is an important asset to Galveston. As the late Dr. Leon A. Morgan wrote, “The current site and building are rich in unique history and tradition.”
We have three honorees for the inaugural Juneteenth Social Justice Luncheon who are active not only in the Galveston community and county, but they are reaching our children. The children are our tomorrow and future. It is important to share with them the importance of working together and helping one another along the way. All three of our honorees go over and beyond for the children in our community. Come hear more about these special honorees and how they are making a daily impact, and the amazing stories they shared with us about the joy they take in being able to help all of those in Galveston and within Galveston County.
We have invited as keynote speaker, Galveston native Monique Daniel Pressley, a skilled civil rights attorney and crisis manager, television legal analyst/contributor, leadership trainer and noted speaker. She has appeared on numerous national and international news networks, including ABC News, CNN, MSNBC and FOX News to name a few.
Please show your support in educating and informing the community by making a sponsorship donation or purchasing a ticket to the luncheon, which will be held June 18. For more information, call me at 409-599-1176.
