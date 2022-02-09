Sometimes, election victories mask a decaying organization. Republicans keen on maintaining dominance at the state and county level should read the commentary (“Beware of ‘pay to play’ schemes in Galveston County,” The Daily News, Jan. 28) signed by 13 Republican precinct chairs — a significant number by any measure.
Political consultancies masquerading as moralistic political nonprofits are working to boost candidates that service their cash flow. The proof is self-evident as none of the other candidates was contacted, much less interviewed.
These consultancies have perfected the art of raising money and collect a percentage of each donation.
The Galveston County Republican Party does business with one and has paid out thousands to it rather than rely on the free labor provided by precinct chairs and volunteers as we did in the past.
You might wonder why donations are paying for labor when the county party can access a large pool of volunteers. I believe that, in return for the cash flow, certain elected county officials (and their staff) have benefited.
This political consultancy has received thousands of dollars in business through the party chair without submitting to a competitive bid process. Republicans would be outraged if local officials spent tax dollars like that.
Questionable spending is only half the story. Well over half the revenues to the Galveston County Republican Party come from candidates and elected officials — much going through the commission snatching hands of political consultants not once, but twice.
Most membership-oriented organizations switched to a monthly subscription model many years ago. Yet the Galveston County Republican Party continues to rely on the archaic fundraising method of holding an event once or twice a year and then praying it covers all the bills.
In the meantime, rather than put our volunteers to work, they asked the consultant to market a membership campaign — for which they receive a portion of the donations.
Read between the lines in the precinct chairs’ column. Relying on candidates and elected officials for revenues exposes the party to fraud, abuse and favoritism. To be clear, not every elected official or candidate abuses the system. U.S Rep. Randy Weber, for one, runs an ethical campaign.
If you care about the county Republican Party’s future, ask your precinct chairs some hard questions.
Ask why the county party pays thousands every year to a web company for a website that looks like it was made 20 years ago. Ask why offers to create a free, virtually maintenance-free website were ignored by leadership. Ask why the party has no social media strategy — none.
Ask why your county party has no minority outreach committee or strategy to increase the Republican ranks as President Trump did.
Ask why the party budget exceeds its revenues. Ask why no conflict of interest exists when a political consultancy spends tens of thousands of dollars in political advertising to endorse the party official who signs the checks to them for “no-bid” business.
This primary Election Day, Republican voters should elect leaders and reject entrenched interests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.