His name was Peter Bogdanovich and he made very good movies. Although, he would call them “pictures.”
In the early ‘70s, Bogdanovich arrived in Archer City with a script based on the book “The Last Picture Show” by Larry McMurtry.
With a cast including Jeff Bridges, Timothy Bottoms and Cybill Shepherd, Bogdanovich’s “The Last Picture Show” (1971) stands as one of the great achievements in cinema history and an essential in my movie-going life.
I was attracted to movies pretty early in my life — seeing the original “King Kong” (1933) was particularly key. I will never forget when I watched — the first paramount movie in my life — “Star Wars” (1977). It was at the Show Town USA drive-in theater in Beaumont with my Uncle Jimbo, Aunt Kathy and assorted cousins. I sat leaning against the speaker pole and refused all offers of Cokes, candy or popcorn. I was very much in a galaxy far, far away.
In my early teens, my love of movies became a crucial part of my life.
I spent so much of my waking hours seeing everything I could. I was almost always in front of a TV watching something new or rewatching a movie that truly got to me.
This drove my dad nuts.
“I had three sons," he would say, I mean yell, "so I would never have to do yard work again."
My mom was just glad someone in the house liked black-and-white movies, too.
Shooting the film in black and white is one of haunting strengths of “The Last Picture Show.”
With that one decision, Bogdanovich was able to bring together works of Old Hollywood greats, Howard Hawks and John Ford, with French New Wave innovators Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut. I didn't know that when the late TCM channel host Robert Osborne introduced me to "The Last Picture Show," but I do know.
Bogdanovich was also an exceptional film historian and critic. Reading his interviews of American directors such as Orson Welles, John Ford and Howard Hawks provided a wealth of knowledge about movies, and it's cheaper than film school.
It's probably one of the reason why the majority of the books I read are about movies, actors or directors. I'm currently reading a book about the making of "Chinatown" (1974) and another about the making of "The Wild Bunch" (1969).
(As a side note: Read French director François Truffaut's book of interviews with director Alfred Hitchcock ("Hitchcock/Truffaut") for a post-grad degree in suspense pictures.)
Bogdanovich's next two pictures — "What's Up, Doc?" (1972) and "Paper Moon" (1973) — were commercial and critical successes. Tatum O'Neal became the youngest Oscar winner for her performance in "Paper Moon" — watch the picture and you'll be knocked out.
Then the bottom dropped out on Bogdanovich's career, and his personal life and financial struggles became more interesting to the Hollywood press. He was always judged by his early successes and every subsequent picture was deemed wanting.
I disagree.
Yes, Bogdanovich's early three films are masterpieces and worthy of multiple views, but consider these five earlier and late career pictures when you are looking for something to watch this weekend and beyond:
1. "Targets" (1968): Bogdanovich's first picture. Made with famed producer Roger Corman, it's a chilling and suspenseful lone-shooter film combining a take on Charles Whitman's life and a Boris Karloff cameo. My favorite director, Martin Scorsese, said it "is still one of his very best films."
2. "Nickelodeon" (1976): Bogdanovich's tribute to the earliest days of picture-making when the most important things were: keep the action moving and keep it in focus. Try to find the black-and-white version — it's how Bogdanovich originally wanted the picture to be and it includes missing scenes essential to the plot.
3. "The Thing Called Love" (1993): Bogdanovich goes to Nashville. It didn't get much of a release because it came out soon after star River Phoenix's death. It kind of also shows you where Bro Country Music came from.
4. "The Cat's Meow" (2001): It's the salad days of early Hollywood and Tinseltown luminaries — actors Charlie Chaplin and Marion Davies, gossip columnist Louella Parsons and film mogul Thomas H. Ince — are aboard William Randolph Hearst's yacht. But someone drops dead. Is it natural causes or murder? Bogdanovich makes a true Hollywood scandal into a delightful picture.
5 (tie). "Runnin' Down a Dream" (2007) and "The Great Buster: A Celebration" (2018): The first is a long, in-depth documentary about Tom Petty. Who wouldn't want a lot, and I mean a lot, of Tom Petty? The second is Bogdanovich's last completed film — a tribute to (in my opinion) the greatest silent film comedian of all time, Buster Keaton.
