One of The Four Tops’ most popular songs is “Reach Out (I’ll Be There).” In case you’ve forgotten, here are a few of the lyrics:
Now if you feel that you can’t go on/Because all of your hope is gone/And your life is filled with much confusion/Until happiness is just an illusion/And your world around is crumbling down, darlin’/(Reach out) Come on girl reach out for me./(Reach out) Reach out for me/Hah, I’ll be there with a love that will shelter you/I’ll be there with a love that will see you through ...
The staying power of the Four Tops resonates with this community as we know exactly what it’s like when things are “crumbling down.”
We are known for our resilience and our determination.
As Texas’ oldest chamber of commerce, we are proud we’ve continually supported our community through hurricanes, floods, economic fluctuations, insurance changes and all other challenges to the business community.
Our mission is to promote and advocate for business and community development. Our members reflect different business sectors, including small businesses, large industries, educational institutions, nonprofits and religious organizations. The diversity of our membership is part of what makes it great.
We offer our members an opportunity to network, the resources to grow and ways to be involved in this community.
Our Leadership Galveston program connects participants and educates them on community dynamics and public issues.
Lemonade Day enables us to mentor future business owners and leaders. Plus, Maritime Careers Pathways introduce basic skills for maritime careers at the rising eighth through 10th-grade levels.
As we launch into a new big year, we’re excited to host our 178th Annual Meeting on Jan. 28 at the Galveston Island Convention Center. We plan to relive Motown’s music, sights and sounds with “Back to Detroit City,” highlighted with a performance by The Four Tops.
Last year, we had more than 1,800 people attend our Gilley’s themed Annual Meeting and we expect this year to be just as fun.
The fun isn’t just limited to chamber members. Anyone can buy a ticket and enjoy a night of Motown music, food and fun.
At this year’s event, step inside a mini-recording studio and record your favorite Motown hits. We’re transforming the convention center to the coolest music lounge you’ve ever seen that will also celebrate some of our youngest talent.
Joining the Four Tops on the entertainment lineup is the local Fanfare Lutheran Music Academy under the direction of June Pulliam. Houston’s Hybrid 7 band will kick off and close the evening’s entertainment.
Sponsorship opportunities remain available, and individual tickets are $200 a person for chamber members and $225 for non-members.
For information about sponsorship opportunities, tickets, chamber membership and other ways to become involved visit our website at GalvestonChamber.com.
Thank you for supporting the business community of Galveston County. A thriving business community creates jobs, homes and families.
Gina Spagnol is president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
