My dad was a Marine in World War II in the 1st Marine Division from 1941 through the end of the war. Those were the boys who fought through the Guadalcanal, New Britain, Peleliu and Okinawa campaigns.
Dad never talked about his experiences in the war very much. Every once in a while he would say a little something, but not much. It was a painful memory he spent the rest of his life trying to forget. I seldom asked him about it, but I was always curious about what it must have been like.
After dad passed away, I obtained his service record from the Veterans Affairs archives. In case you didn’t know, members of a veteran’s immediate family can get a copy of their service record online from the archives office in St. Louis.
Dad was originally from Indiana. In late 1940, he came to Houston where the economy was booming and had more to offer a young man than the stagnation up north. A friend got him a job right away at a local finance company.
My mom had recently graduated from high school and was working for the credit bureau, where dad phoned to check the credit of loan applicants. They met over the phone and began dating.
Dad was politically astute. He had watched the war in Europe and Asia engulfing the world and knew it was only a matter of time before the U.S. got directly involved.
He and my mom had talked about getting married, but he told her that if war came, he was going to enlist. Sure enough, the Monday after Pearl Harbor was bombed, dad and some of his buddies went down to see the Marine recruiter. The next week, he was on a train to boot camp at Camp Pendleton outside San Diego.
His service record shows the Marine recruiter had put dad in charge of eight other recruits for the two-day trip out to California. The Marine Corps paid the train fare and dad was given the huge sum of $5.85 in cash to pay for the meals for all nine of them during the trip.
When they arrived in San Diego, dad had to account for all expenditures and even turn in the unused money. It’s hard to imagine that small amount of money stretching that far. Times have certainly changed.
Every time I remember this story, it makes me glad to have had a glimpse of what life was like back then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.