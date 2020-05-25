Many Galveston County mainland nonprofits are working hard under difficult conditions to deliver services to individuals and families who are living with the consequences of COVID-19. In response, we have created a COVID-19 relief fund. Through this fund, we plan on allocating funds toward our hardest hit agencies who are on the frontlines during this pandemic.
These agencies include Galveston County Food Bank, M. I. Lewis Social Services Center, The Salvation Army, Interfaith Caring Ministries, Catholic Charities and others. For a complete list, visit the United Way website.
United Way Galveston County Mainland is committed to standing with our community and supporting those impacted by the COVD-19 outbreak in their time of need. Together, we will overcome this pandemic by making sure the most vulnerable among us are protected.
It’s not a new role for us. United Way Galveston County Mainland is uniquely well-positioned to understand and lead community mobilization. We've been responding to our communities’ most pressing problems for more than 65 years, and we’re up for the challenge. We have the infrastructure to account for every dollar donated and ensure that those funds are being allocated to the most vulnerable during the pandemic.
A new universal tax break for charitable donations was included in the final $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package. The bill was signed into law, and the new universal deduction is officially available to taxpayers, starting with the 2020 tax year and going forward. The provision in the stimulus benefits those making gifts to charity and allows non-itemizers to take up to a $300 charitable income tax deduction for cash donations made in 2020.
Providing a financial incentive to give, like this expanded charitable deduction, means more people will have an opportunity to take advantage of tax deductions for charitable giving.
This is a win-win for nonprofits, including United Way Galveston County Mainland, since a significant number of our donors fall in that category. We appreciate all gifts, of all sizes, and are glad that those supporting nonprofits will be able to take advantage of this tax benefit. Every gift matters and has an impact in our community.
In a time of uncertainty, a gift to the United Way Galveston County Mainland COVID-19 Fund is a gift of hope.
