Arming teachers is bad idea because of the potential for students to get guns. The teacher puts a gun down for a moment and the student picks it up out of curiosity or because they want to attack someone that is bullying them or they want to bully someone. Perhaps, a teacher and a student get into a physical confrontation.
Another problem is shooter identification. The police bust into a live shooting situation. How do they know who the bad guys are? All they see is people shooting at each other. A teacher or student could get killed through misidentification. How will districts deal with potential liability of teacher shooting a student or another teacher? Putting an inexperienced teacher with a gun in their hands in the middle of a shooting is a good idea?
Any solution must include many different aspects. Perhaps, a mental health aspect is needed. Rather than do the hard things necessary to protect our students like providing a sufficient and well-trained police force, the governor is focused on using overworked teachers to protect students. Schools need to be rebuilt to restrict access and to provide students cover. Another problem is the state is just not willing to commit the resources to pay for the changes that need to be made to protect our students.
Gov. Greg Abbott moves in this direction because the gun lobby likes this approach. It is less expensive than other options. Teachers are not made for defending students in this way. Having taught for nearly 40 years, I understand that teachers are not police professionals. Let’s put teachers in a position to instruct students at the highest level possible. Let’s take the steps to protect students at the highest level. We should reject solutions that are simple, easy and wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.