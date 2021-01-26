If you know me, you know that I’ve said, since before Trump was elected president, that he was a really bad choice.
I consider myself more Republican than Democrat, but the Republican Party left me years ago.
So, in the last three elections my vote had to be against the lesser candidate rather than for the one I would wish for.
Back to Trump; he is and has been since I’ve known him in 2015 a problem. I will pass on the descriptive adjectives since you know them all; whichever side you’re on. As I see him, he’s just a bad human being. Want to understand Trump; study Hitler. His niece, Mary Trump, in her book, “Too Much and Never Enough” explains how Trump got to be so flawed and blames his father, Fred, for the disaster we now know as Trump. I think she got it right.
I think Trump is politically gone, and this is why I say so. My wife, Betty, and I take riding trips every day on the Texas City Dike and the hurricane protection levy; kind of like we used to do (as teenagers) doing the drag on Procter Street in Port Arthur. Some days we also visit the new subdivision at the end of the levy.
A few months ago, we noticed Trump signs in some of the yards; so, we counted them as a poll of Trump support. At most, there were 18 signs, then after a really bad Trump day a few weeks ago, the number dropped to 16. Jan. 7 the number dropped to two; that’s an 89 percent reduction in Trump support.
Applying that to his 75 million votes one might expect that his voter support may have also dropped by 89 percent, down to about 8 million votes. By the way, I’ve also noticed three Trump flags in my daily drive area down and gone, too.
I believe what’s left of his support are some (love is blind) folks, some hate groups and the wannabe Trump clones (Ted Cruz, et.al). I’d say he’s politically gone. Additionally, remember, he’s Twitter. Without Twitter, he has basically lost his voice and can no longer speak.
He’s politically gone, and I suspect in serious legal and business trouble. In my opinion, he definitely doesn’t have the 75 million voter base he had a few weeks ago; so, quit worrying about what he may do later. He will be in courts begging for help, filing bankruptcies and basically isolated from any effective communications, even with his diminishing base. He’s gone from the daily bad news, and for me, I hope forever.
I know this isn’t the healing Biden is asking for, but I felt it necessary to point out that his assumed 75 million voter base isn’t the future; it’s just not there anymore. So, politicians, forget the voter base you fear and just get back to doing our business.
Wishful thinking, I'm afraid. He's not nearly gone. Just ask 45 Republican Senators.
