This is my annual lobbying effort to get the Port of Galveston to be more transparent in its budgeting process.
In the last budget meeting, the port stated it would wait until November or December to pass the budget after the new tariff was reviewed and passed by the board.
The 2021 budget is based on a new unapproved tariff (i.e. fees for services), which has never been reviewed by the board, customers or the public.
This decision to rush the budget is a bad management and board decision and a terrible process.
This negative 2021 budget and rosy cruise revenue picture with its 4 percent total salary increases (2 percent cost-of-living adjustment and 2 percent merit) and no hiring job freeze is the reason our docks are in such poor shape with $500 million of deferred needs, a diminished transportation and cargo growth future, and our dockworkers must travel to other ports to work.
The port has been talking about slips fills for at least 30 years with no progress to date.
But, really, what should one expect from a public entity that states it’s not “statutorily required” to even do a budget much less be transparent and abide by state ethics laws on budgets or its own policies where department restructures or significant budget changes require board approval?
At the budget meeting, the port director stated he needed nine new positions with six of those being additional port police officers. It was stated this staff determined this change would save money over security contractors. When asked to produce the cost analysis, the port director, Rodger Rees, reversed and stated he didn’t have the information.
Since the finance committee didn’t keep its word on approving the tariff before voting on the budget and the finance director couldn’t state off the top of his head whether we really had a hiring freeze this year as specified by the port director in April, it’s really hard to believe anything that port management or the board says.
As a responsible fiduciary with public money, the port board should send this budget back to staff for expense cuts and controls instead of agreeing with staff on its self-interest of increasing salaries and new hires while work has been drastically reduced due to no cruise ships.
All of these employee salary and benefits increases at the cost of our cargo future and the Pelican Island Bridge.
To put this decision in perspective, can anyone imagine city council approving fees without letting the community, businesses, property owners and customers review its fee projection costs and increases?
I can hear the roar from city hall while the port board just whimpers and rolls over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.