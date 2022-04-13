Gov. Greg Abbott has proposed a commission to study how we can solve the massive teacher shortages that have developed over the last few years.
His idea is to draw together a group of individuals to discover how to reverse the trend. He should ask our teachers — not this commission. There are only two active teachers on the proposed commission.
There’s a better way for the legislature and the governor to get the information they need to recruit and retain great teachers for our children. Ask the teachers. As a teacher for the last 45 years, here’s my list.
1. Pay teachers a living wage, enough so they don’t work multiple jobs to take care of their families.
2. Stop micromanaging how teachers teach their classes.
3. Eliminate partisan attacks on teachers and/or students based on political or social issues.
4. Allow teachers the freedom to teach their classes without undue interference.
5. Texas should eliminate Emergency Teacher Certification.
6. The “anyone can teach” attitude is demeaning. Another favorite attitude is “Those that can’t do, teach.” These myths are demeaning to the profession.
7. Provide all teachers with top drawer health care, excellent benefits and an outstanding retirement package.
8. Make academic success the central purpose of schools. Staff school with an academics-first mentality.
9. Focus on teaching students how to think, notwhat to think.
10. Hold teachers accountable and don’t allow them in a classroom unless they’re qualified to work with students.
The governor should embark on “A Teacher Listening Tour” instead of using a commission to solve this program. He should visit the 254 counties in the state, listening to the concerns and ideas of real teachers about the problems they face today. He should show teachers by his presence that he values them and their struggles to teach our students.
The information he would learn on such a tour would be priceless.
