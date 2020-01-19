The Galveston Historical Foundation’s Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest is meant to challenge students to think about how civil rights and diversity affect their lives and how they can continue King’s work in their own way.
King was inspired by Gandhi’s message to be the change he wished to see in the world.
“More than 50 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed issues in the United States of America and encouraged peace and justice,” contest organizer Tommie Boudreaux said. “Given the issues today in the United States of America, we want our youth to share their thoughts on what they would like to say to encourage peace and justice.”
Students wishing to enter the Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest were asked to write an original essay on “Drum Major for Peace, Justice, and Righteousness – What can you do in your community to imitate Dr. King, a Drum Major for Peace?” The contest was open to Galveston high school students only, including those homeschooled.
When the MLK essay contest was conceived in 2000, the students’ assignment was to write a letter to Coretta Scott King, King’s widow. For the five years previous to her death, the students wrote these letters and the committee organizers mailed them to Mrs. King.
The year before her death, King sent this response to organizers Maggie and Ennis Williams: “Please tell your students to continue to read and study about my husband, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his life, and read books that he wrote. I hope they will grow to be like him and someday help those who need help. He gave his life loving and serving others.”
