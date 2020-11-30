I spent weeks in anticipation of Election Day. I was interested in the outcome, of course, but my main purpose for wanting it to be over was so we could all stop having to watch political commercials.
As time went on, they got worse and worse. And because many Houston races were included, most of them were about people I never heard of.
So, good riddance.
But our ordeal wasn’t over, I learned. Our new special date to enjoy is Dec. 7.
I used to remember it as Pearl Harbor Day. A day that will live in infamy, in the words of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
Not so much anymore.
Dec. 7 is the deadline by which many of us will have to decide what kind of supplemental health care we’re going to choose.
Every other commercial on TV these days is from one of the many companies selling health care insurance.
I’m sure you’ve noticed. So, help me celebrate Dec. 7. The demise of the health care commercial season. At least for this year.
Other commercials have been floating across my screen, bringing entertainment and revulsion.
After you study all the Medicare supplements, if you want to look at a bunch of similar messages, watch all the beautiful models smearing their faces with products containing retinol.
What is retinol, you ask? I looked it up. It’s a form of vitamin A; it really does help skin, and it comes in drops and in creams that range all the way from a little over $5 to jars in the $70s. Imagine?
How can there be Black Friday that lasts for a week or more? I think this may be coming from the people who invented daylight saving time.
I like funny commercials, as you probably know, and the one that amuses me most these days is the wife who gets up in disgust and leaves a piece of red velvet cake on the side table, which the husband promptly eats.
Not so funny, but puzzling, is the one with things riding by on the tops of cars, being watched by a bemused child. Especially weird is the jellied pudding.
I enjoy the one where mom walks in the house, sees everything in chaos, including a flying drone, and goes back into her nice, quiet car to relax in peace.
Here’s one that sort of blows my mind. It’s so typical of things people in commercials do that nobody should ever do.
Advertising asthma medicine and its marvelous effectiveness, the lady throws her purse over her head to avoid the falling rain and goes barreling across the pavement, leaping over wet steps in her high-heeled shoes.
That lady is absolutely going to break something.
As I bemoan the fate of the asthma patient with no common sense, I admire the lady who sticks by her guns in claiming the black pickup truck the guy meant for himself. In true diplomatic fashion he replies, “I like red,” referring to the adjoining car.
In the really pretty category, which I will stop to watch, are the wonderful world commercial about Legos and the “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” offering of the U.S. Postal Service.
My pet hate? The guy with the mustache in the ski mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.