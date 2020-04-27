On behalf of our board of directors and executive director of the Texas City Independent School District's Foundation for the Future, we want to thank district teachers and students for remaining resilient and committed to achieving academic excellence.
It's amazing the difference weeks can make — especially for the nonprofits serving Galveston County. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our area in a multitude of ways, but our commitment to the students and teachers of the district is unwavering.
Christina Payne, our executive director, has implemented a full response plan that will assist our foundation in continuing the efforts and adhering to commitment to the district.
The foundation has been established to support the educational programs for students and staff of the Texas City Independent School District. The foundation provides funds for educational programs and activities, which either have not been funded or have been underfunded by the normal operating budget.
These funds are used to facilitate student achievement and skill development, to recognize and encourage staff excellence, and to expand community involvement of individuals, businesses and civic organizations.
We understand the needs of Texas City ISD and trust the leadership and guidance of our administrators and interim superintendent, Susan Myers, during this time of uncertainty. We're grateful to all our donors who believe in supporting the education of more than 8,500 students, and they should know their funds will continue to assist the students and teachers of our great school district.
Our LEADS event sponsored by Texas First Bank, which hosts all seven local high schools was canceled in early March. We've also made the necessary decision to cancel our largest fundraiser — our 13th annual Youth Fest and Duck Derby.
We're in the process of altering the format of the Principals Honors Breakfast — an event honoring the top 5 percent of our graduating seniors from Texas City and La Marque high schools. And, although, some of our fundraisers have been canceled, we want to make clear that we're still here for the district — that commitment will never change.
We know every day is a new day but want to ensure our donors, friends and recipients that we're fiscally sound and great stewards of the funds entrusted to the foundation. We're praying for your health and safety during this time.
If you have any questions or would like to be a contributor to the foundation, please email Payne at cjhall@tcisd.org, or visit www.tcisd.org/foundation.
