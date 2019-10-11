The Houston/Galveston Bay Area is home to five major industry clusters including aerospace, specialty chemical, health care, maritime, and recreation and tourism.
The petrochemical complex is the largest in the nation and second largest in the world, yet this region’s population and economy-sustaining industry remain vulnerable to storm surge and other natural disasters.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce recently coordinated a meeting for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas General Land Office to present the updated plan for the “coastal spine” and “ring barrier” to our members.
The members who attended primarily own businesses and live in the port area; this was one of many meetings scheduled to receive feedback on the plans. There was a great deal of thoughtful discussion, and the members in attendance offered several suggestions that the corps and land office agreed to consider and bring back to the table at future meetings.
If you’ve been following this project, you know that it originated as a coastal spine concept including flood gates at the ship channel and San Luis Pass, as well as a dune system to prevent major storm surge damage in the Galveston Bay region. It has since morphed to include an extremely complicated ring barrier system around a large portion of the island and flood gates in the bay at Clear Lake and Dickinson Bayou.
One of the main concerns was that the ring barrier component of the plan primarily affects Galveston Island and doesn’t necessarily provide the regional and national protection of the original coastal spine plan. The corps has said their current plan will take several more years of study and the design phase will likely not even begin until 2025.
Sen. Larry Taylor said it best when he expressed concern that we may be delaying what everyone agrees is the most effective protection from catastrophic destruction for the entire region, the coastal spine, while studying the smaller parts of the “system.”
“It would be like designing an elaborate alarm system for your home, while leaving your front door unlocked,” Taylor said.
The main questions at the meeting centered around moving forward with the original coastal spine plan for regional protection while allowing the ring barrier concept to be fully studied and brought up at a later date. The corps and land office pointed out that there are many issues involved with that strategy including funding restraints based on cost to benefit ratios and other governmental directives for the project.
They also recognized that the environmental and economic impacts, as well as the mobility challenges and neighborhood aesthetics on the island, are just the tip of the iceberg of the ring barrier.
The corps and land office listened to our members’ comments and concerns and will work with the chamber to hold more public meetings. We encourage our fellow Galvestonians to stay educated on this process by attending these meetings and further, remind everyone that unless you see it on chamber letterhead, it isn’t necessarily the chamber’s position.
The chamber’s mission to promote and advocate for business and community development is at the core of these meetings, and we appreciate the opportunity for our members to be able to voice their concerns and offer input on this project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.