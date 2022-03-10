Supervisors Joey Walker and Michael Lucero were working hard patrolling the seawall at 1:20 p.m. March 5 when Lucero noticed something unusual in a rip current as they passed the area of 56th Street, about midway between the two rock groins.
It was a beautiful day with packed beaches. It was a week from spring break and the start date for our seasonal lifeguards.
As they pulled onto the sand, beach patrons alerted them that “a kid was drowning in the water.” Without hesitation, Walker scanned the area and stayed with the radio, in case they needed backup. Lucero grabbed the rescue board and paddled through the waves to find a “sea noodle” float about 25 yards from shore, with nobody on it.
He scanned the area and spotted something about 25 yards to his east. Worried, he signaled to Walker to call EMS using an open hand and waving his arm over his head, in accordance with procedure. Sprinting across the chop, he found a small boy barely keeping his face above water and struggling for air.
With well-practiced moves, Lucero flipped the board, grabbed the boy’s arms across it, and flipped the board back over, which placed the boy safely on top. Lucero climbed up on the board, quickly assessed the child and observed that he was breathing without problems.
Using the lifeguard hand and arm signal for OK, he held his arms over his head in an “O” and waited until Joey returned the signal. At that point, there was no apparent need for EMS or another lifeguard to enter the water in support.
Hand and arm signals are essential for communication during emergencies, and our lifeguards use many signals. After paddling to shore, guards began a more thorough assessment and learned the boy couldn’t swim.
Another beach patron then came up and reported that a man was lying along the shoreline nearby. Walker stayed with the boy and Michael ran down the beach to discover the boy’s father lying on the shoreline, breathing. He was lethargic because he’d attempted to rescue his son but got into trouble and came back to shore.
EMS soon arrived, assessed the father and son for water inhalation, and cleared them. The duo refused transport to the hospital and were given instructions about what to watch for if problems developed. They signed the refusal forms in accordance with procedure and went on with their day — alive!
Walker and Lucero dried off, put their equipment back in the patrol truck, and continued patrolling.
This a great of example of one of hundreds of rescues our team makes annually, and thankfully it ended well. If you want to make a difference and be part of the lifeguard team, come try out Saturday. We can’t do it alone and many thanks go to observant beachgoers who were there to help.
If you want to be part of our eyes and ears along the shore, please look at becoming a Wave Watcher as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.