As a lifelong Republican, I’ve always believed in the principles of democracy. That’s why I’m concerned with the new voting laws that are being jammed through the statehouse.
These new laws create election-related crimes for poll workers, empower partisan poll watchers and open the door for voter intimidation. Still, what worries me most about Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3 are the changes to the vote-by-mail process that older Texans like my husband have access to.
In 2020, my husband and I were among many Texas Republicans who voted early. My husband filled out an application, received his ballot and had the ability to cast his vote from the comfort of our home. Still, mail-in voting was a wonderful option for older Texans — especially during a pandemic.
Together, these bills ban election officials from sending a vote-by-mail application and ballot to someone who didn’t request it — a practice that officials in Harris County utilized during the pandemic. There isn’t even an option to file an application online — I thought we were living in the 21st century.
Both bills feature a drop box ban, mandating that an “in-person delivery of a marked ballot … must be received by an election official at the time of delivery.” Even if you wanted to drop off your ballot in person, the bills limit the hours polling locations are open. This not only affects people trying to drop off their mail-in ballot, it also affects people trying to vote early. In other words, mail-in voting now requires voters to put their faith in snail mail.
To me, the restrictions on mail-in voting outlined in SB1 and HB3 aren’t indicative of voter security. Rather, they reek of poor sportsmanship. The 2020 election was safe and secure, with only 16 instances of voter fraud in the entire state. Clearly, these bills aren’t designed to preserve election integrity, but to make it harder for people to vote. Texas Republicans can’t get over Biden’s victory. But their efforts to suppress vote-by-mail disadvantages the senior citizens of their own party, like my husband and me.
In order to ensure voter security, without causing voter suppression, Texas Republican officials should follow the lead of Lyle Larson, the only Republican to vote against Senate Bill 7, the original version of SB 1.
Larson has spoken out against the two bills, advocating a bipartisan solution that balances the need for both voting rights and election integrity. Most recently, Larson tweeted a Ronald Reagan quote to remind the Republican Party where we used to stand on these issues:
“We must reject the idea that every time a law’s broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions.”
Larson added: “One voter fraud case for every 437,482 Texas votes.”
Texas Republicans, don’t let a few bad eggs limit the ways millions of Texans vote. Every politician in Texas should be making it easier, not harder, to vote. I’m a Republican, and that’s what I believe.
