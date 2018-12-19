As Trump completes his second year in office, the most brazen white supremacist, misogynistic, anti-working class, and authoritarian U.S. president in decades faces a growing number of crises. From the beginning, he has been the most unpopular president in modern U.S. history. A recent Gallup poll reported 38 percent approval of Trump’s job performance, and this may overstate his support.
Trump is viewed by scores of millions of people as an illegitimate president, partly because he lost the popular vote and partly because of his grotesque bigotry, bullying and buffoonery. Two years on, Trump’s rancid racism, shameless promotion of giant tax breaks and reduced regulations for the rich, heartless assault on social protections for the working class majority, and attacks on the media and the courts have already secured his legacy as one of the nation’s worst chief executives.
There’s also mounting evidence that Trump and his minions accepted Russia’s assistance in the 2016 election and obstructed justice to cover this up. Investigations have already resulted in felony charges against 26 Russian nationals, three Russian enterprises, Trump’s campaign chairman, his campaign vice chairman, his first national security adviser and his personal attorney. Trump’s son, Donald, and longtime adviser Roger Stone have expressed concern about being indicted.
Trump’s ostensibly charitable foundation has been forced to dissolve under the New York Attorney General’s supervision because of “a shocking pattern of illegality.” The Trump Organization, Trump’s tax payments and receipt of foreign emoluments, his campaign, his presidential transition and his administration are all under investigation. There’s growing public discussion of impeachment and calls for overturning the current U.S. Department of Justice policy prohibiting indictment of a sitting president.
Many of us who remember Watergate and Richard Nixon’s resignation are experiencing déjà vu. Regular appearances of former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein and former White House Counsel John Dean on cable news programs confirm that we are again living through historic times.
Last month’s election results were a powerful rejection of Trump. The Democrats picked up 40 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and won almost 9 million more votes than Republicans nationally, the largest margin ever in a midterm election. With an influx of women and people of color, the House is more diverse than ever, though it still has a long way to go.
The GOP picked up only a couple of seats in Senate elections that heavily favored that party. While voter suppression and racist campaigns resulted in Republican gubernatorial wins in Florida and Georgia, the Democrats picked up seven governors’ seats, control of seven state legislative chambers and more than 300 state legislative seats.
Democrats’ control of the U.S. House of Representatives and enhanced power in many state governments cannot resolve the intractable economic and social problems of capitalism, uproot institutionalized white supremacy and sexism or end imperialist wars. But workers, people of color, women and decent-minded people from all backgrounds can exert intense, unrelenting pressure on both parties and help bring about an end to the Trump administration and its most horrific practices.
(1) comment
You haven't changed a bit, best money COM ever spent was firing you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.