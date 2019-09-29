Nothing is more gratifying then to achieve through work an accomplishment that makes you valuable to family and community. To be a productive member of society has always been the primary attribute in traditional American culture.
Adhering to “accomplishment through work” America achieved recognition as the most productive country on the planet. Consequently, America’s society qualified as superior among all societies. Keeping that classification of superiority is a stimulus and pride in the psyche of all Americans. From the least, up to the most prosperous, all traditional Americans rightfully harbor in their psyche — pride of superiority.
Incidents in the global arena also establish American superiority. Willing to die for freedom, American’s mustered men and equipment, and left their tranquility and families to defeat threats of Nazism, Shintoism and fascism. And after victory, with benevolence unique in the annals of conquerors, American’s initiated rebuilding and restoring both friends and foes. That action put another jewel in the crown of superiority.
Those Americans were acknowledged as “the greatest generation.” Beget from the greatest generation came the “baby boomers.” Boomers repopulated our society with traditional families; a traditional married man, woman and their children. A family instilled with the American culture (achievement through work).
So, my fellow citizens, rightfully in the psyche of traditional Americans exists the well-deserved stimulus passed on to their progeny to work and preserve American superiority.
But in the following on generations, seeds of a new culture were sprouting weeds of malcontents. Most specific, these weeds grew prolifically during the follies of the 1960s. The fiasco of the Vietnam War split the youth of that generation into those that served under the draft — and those who fled their responsibility. And in the ‘60s the debilitating issues of drug use, hippies, commune living, and free sex under the protection of the birth control pill issued forth a cultural revision. From that revision has come a harvest of me-ism.
And slowly under the tutelage of the “Great Society” legislation, perpetrated by an accidental president, we have found an America in chaos. The chaotic progressive liberal “Big Tent” will raise your children, provide sustenance cradle to grave, remove any borders, excuse self-inflicted harm, nothing is shameful, and all paid for with taxing those not in the big tent.
The tent promotes irresponsibility, dependency, gender confusion, sex as an abnormal recreational activity, and the traditional American lexicon is bastardized. And this big tent reeks with segregation by wealth, color, sexuality, gender confusion and convoluted pronouns.
Seeking to damn traditional stimulation for superiority, a new term has entered the American lexicon. That term is intentionally segregating society by color. Politicians, pundits and the jabberwockies denigrate traditional Americans using the racist phrase “white supremacy.”
Constantly, spewing forth from malcontents are corruptions of American lexicon. Their strategy is create — Babel — a society is unable to communicate effectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.