I lived my preteen years in a small town in a narrow Allegheny River valley in western Pennsylvania in the western slopes of the Allegheny Mountains where the steeply sloped hills rose abruptly across the railroad tracks from our backyard. I roamed the hills and the grassy rolling fields at the top, and I ate the blueberries that dotted the fields.
I whiled away a lot of time that way. But what else does a poor young depression-era child have but time, day after day, in an isolated little town? I enjoyed the days, despite not knowing what the animals I saw or the bushes I trudged through, or even the berries I ate were called, and there certainly was not a bunch of friendly volunteers to tell me what I was seeing and what I was eating.
So, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 5 at Galveston Island State Park, I spent the day following 60 or so nascent fourth-graders and photographing them as they went from one outdoor activity to another while volunteers instructed them in bird lore, in fish painting T-shirt transfer, in paddling a kayak, in casting a fish line, in conservation-themed field games, in enjoying a raptor demonstration with a kookaburra bird in full-throated trilling, and in eating their fill of Mario’s Pizza and strawberries.
Of course, nobody needed instruction for that. Those are the activities of only one of the five days of Camp Wild. Each day begins with the respectful raising of the U.S. and Texas flags and group recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, and each day ends with the lowering and folding of each. Perhaps I was born 70 or 80 years too soon, that barefooted “Huckleberry Finn” would have enjoyed a week like this.
For the last 12 or 13 years, The Friends of Galveston Island State Park has sponsored and enlisted an army of volunteers to conduct a day camp at the park for children entering fourth grade the next year in Galveston schools. Most volunteers are from The Master Naturalists of Galveston County, and many are retired teachers of biology and natural science.
If you’d like to help out in next year’s Camp Wild by contributing money to defray expenses or by being a counselor or instructor, just write a check payable to FoGISP and mail the check or the volunteer request to FoGISP, P.O. Box 5428, Galveston, TX 77554. Better yet, come on out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays or Sundays to the Galveston Island State Park Nature Center at 14901 FM 3005 in Galveston and deposit your money in the handy contribution boxes there.
While you’re at it, you can enjoy the nature exhibits and experience all the coastal habitats conserved in the park.
