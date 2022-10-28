For a nation that prides itself on its knowledge of history, it’s remarkable that The Guardian’s guest editorial exhibits none ("Central banks are risking global recession," The Daily News, Oct. 25, 2022).

The obvious conclusion is that the editorial does not advocate for our collective welfare, but for the consolidation of power into the hands of those that believe, in their words, “Greener and more redistributive policies are needed. Financial institutions ought to be rewired to serve a broader public remit. Interventionist government — armed with progressive taxes, antitrust measures and price controls — should be the order of the day.”

Norman Pappous lives in League City.

