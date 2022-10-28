The obvious conclusion is that the editorial does not advocate for our collective welfare, but for the consolidation of power into the hands of those that believe, in their words, “Greener and more redistributive policies are needed. Financial institutions ought to be rewired to serve a broader public remit. Interventionist government — armed with progressive taxes, antitrust measures and price controls — should be the order of the day.”
This is what happens when editorial staff is ignorant of economic history. Such “arms” were implemented by the United Kingdom in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Result? A 1975 World Bank study forecast the UK to descend into the economic abyss — that it would soon be on the same economic level as Albania. Back then Albania was the West’s poorest nation.
UK energy prices were the main contributor to that depressing economic assessment. About 60 years ago, coal miner unions plunged the UK into darkness every few years until their wage demands were met. Successive prime ministers were forced to pay wages for coal extraction that represented a massive subsidy, and inefficiency, into the UK economy. The UK’s economy turned around after that activism was halted by Margaret Thatcher.
Giving social activists control of the public purse is what the world has just experienced. How’d that turn out? COVID did not force us to shut down our schools and economy, our elected leaders did.
There is no nation in the world that has not experienced greater prosperity by moving from a stronger form of socialism to a weaker form — not a single one.
In 1988, over 67.15 percent of China’s population lived in extreme poverty. Since their admission into the World Trade Organization and capitalistic economic reforms, that figure has fallen to 0.14 percent. China is an extreme example, but I could fill this newspaper with others.
The Guardian, and Daily News, editorial staff demonizes the central banking system but gives a pass to elected leaders (of either political persuasion) that have plunged western nations’ balance sheets into technical bankruptcy.
The last year our nation's total debt was less than the previous year's? 1957. America’s total debt is now over $31.2 trillion. How large is $31.2 trillion? It is the 2019 dollar equivalent of the GDPs of Japan, Germany, India, UK, France, Canada, Russia, Italy, Iran, Brazil, and South Korea — combined.
We have to pay that back. Or, rather, we have left it to our children to pay back. If that is not child abuse, the term has no meaning.
Taxation must be addressed. But, again, history shows that there is no tax level that the politicians’ spending cannot exceed — regardless of party.
By complaining about central banks, The Guardian and the Daily News are trying to cure a case of the sniffles while a cancer grows inside us.
