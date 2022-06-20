As much as South Texas loves football, it’s interesting how little we truly examine the game’s implications for human interactions.
In order for a football league to work, teams have to assume impartial rules and referees, and a certain level of sportsmanship and common respect.
I challenge my fellow residents to consider the lessons of the gridiron.
The fact that relationships between law enforcement and African Americans and other people of color are currently strained is no secret.
However, it is far too easy to characterize these tensions as being between criminals and cops.
Such a depiction cheapens the emotional realities and makes broad assumptions about the nature of humanity.
As long as there have been humans, there have also been those that are prone to violence, bigotry and dishonesty.
Even if only subconsciously, all adults know that no group of people are completely all good. Some of them have to have vices and unsavory character flaws.
This is why it is so critical for allegations of police misconduct to be investigated by impartial third parties.
When a law enforcement organization is solely responsible for investigating its own officers, it completely eliminates the appearance of credibility.
This reality is even more disturbing when said enforcement unit routinely and quickly clears officers accused of bias or violent crimes.
The message is clear: Either this is the first collection of perfect and pure humans ever assembled, or there is absolutely no oversight to protect residents.
The first option being impossible, it is the second that scares people into action.
There are several historical examples right here in Galveston. Years ago, a good Samaritan alleged she witnessed two officers kicking and beating a handcuffed man named Patrick James Woods.
These two public servants were, of course, quickly cleared of any wrongdoing by their own police chief following an “investigation.”
For many residents, this amounted to a frat house president investigating his frat brothers and determining there was no evidence of alcohol or drug use at parties.
In a similar matter, police officers called to Tomball Community Center defended the KKK’s right to exclude people from entering public property based on race.
Again, no sign of law enforcement leaders addressing such bias toward racist organizations displaying obvious bigotry.
Fortunately, in this case, a lawsuit filed on behalf of activists Rona Smith, Corey Irving, Christina O’Toole and me resulted in the city agreeing to make public facility renters adhere to nondiscrimination rules.
