“You promised me the drive, not the win,” Ken Miles said in the movie “Ford versus Ferrari.”
I’ve been ruminating over this quote and how it ties into our lives. As we struggle through life striving to win in our relationships and careers, we wonder, “I’ve done everything I needed to do to get my family to support me; I’ve done everything to get the promotion or award. So why am I still so down inside? The problem is that we want to do it our way, not God’s.
Miles spent his life trying to achieve the perfect lap — the 7,000 rpm sweet spot. However, he couldn’t sustain it. When he lost the 1965 Lemans because of a technicality, he had to face the fact that the journey doesn’t always mean we win the race we want to win.
The only way to achieve the perfect lap is to do all we can to obey the Lord’s direction. He puts the desires in our hearts to accomplish great things, but it’s our choice how we’re going to respond. If we develop ourselves along the “drive” asking God to mold us into His hands, feet and mouthpiece, then no matter who rejects or throws us under the bus, we can remain secure in the win of an audience of one — Jesus.
If we choose to live for self and our desires only, even though society says, “You deserve it,” then we live a life that falls short in every way. If we withhold love, then we poison ourselves and others who love us. We have to learn a new way.
The perfect lap will never materialize because we’re focusing on what we can get out of others. Christians are commanded to love others as Jesus loved us. That means believing the best in others, letting go of past issues like abandonment and rejection, and facing the fear that just maybe our anger and selfishness is a mask that has finally grown to fit the face. We end up sabotaging the very thing we truly want — loving relationships. It’s not the career, degrees or awards that’ll heal us, but only the love of God.
First Corinthians 13:1 says that no matter the works we do, if we don’t have love, we’re only a clanging cymbal that’s destined to lose. We all want to be loved and accepted. We need to own the negativity that we’ve spewed forth and say, “I’m sorry and I love you.” What stops us from doing that? Fear of rejection.
Through pain and loss in my own life, I will not give up on loving Jesus and others. I want to be the best version of me that I can be, and mature enough to own my own stuff and let my light shine. Won’t you join me on this journey for the perfect lap to win at life Jesus’ way? If we drive like Jesus, let love cover all, we’ll win, no matter what the world says.
