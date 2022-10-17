I am among many, I think, who enjoy trivia.
I loved to play Trivial Pursuit and I know others who are absolute fiends on the subject.
I always watch “Jeopardy!,” which I suppose is a glorified form of trivia.
For many moons, members of the local Kiwanis Club played at guessing trivia answers from questions supplied by our president from his cell phone.
When COVID wiped out Kiwanis meetings, the same fine fellow began sending questions to my computer via his cell, and that continues every day to this day.
I also get other trivia-type quizzes from other computer-based sources.
One of the most recent had to do with jingles, which really set me on a mental journey.
Here’s what Wikipedia says about jingles, though in all the places I looked I could never come up with who originally used the word to mean this: “A short song or tune used in advertising and for other commercial uses. Jingles are a form of sound branding.”
Anyway, as the resident critic of TV and radio commercials, I turned my attention to advertising jingles, past and present.
It seems to me there are fewer now than in the past. Why are the ad folks not writing jingles? A puzzle.
My all-time favorite has a real name, according to the accompanying answers to the jingle quiz I took.
It’s called “Hilltop” and when you read the words, you’ll remember why.
“I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony. I’d like to buy the world a Coke and keep it company. It’s the real thing, in the back of your mind, what the world wants to find, is the real thing.”
Now you can sing that, I know.
Some of the others are not so melodious.
We have “Twice as much for a nickel, too. Pepsi Cola is the drink for you.” Throwing in a rival.
Here’s one I love. “My bologna has a first name. It’s O-S-C-A-R. My bologna has a second name. It’s M-A-Y-E-R. Oh I love to eat it every day, and that is simply why I say that Oscar Mayer has a way with B-O-L-O-G-N-A.
How about “I want my baby back, baby back, baby back ribs.”
Here’s an oldie, but goodie. “I’m Conchita Banana and I’ve come to say, bananas have to ripen in a certain way, when they are flecked with brown and have a golden hue, bananas are the best and are the best for you.
“But bananas like the climate of the very, very tropical equator.
“So you should never put bananas in the refrigerator.”
After all those bananas, you really need some “Plop, plop, fizz, fizz. Oh, what a relief it is.”
With bananas, remember also “The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup.”
And don’t forget “you deserve a break today, so go out and get away, at McDonald’s.”
And wherever you are, whatever you are eating, keep in mind that “Nationwide is on your side.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.