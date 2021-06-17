It’s hard to keep up. Summer hit hard. Crowds came early for the weekend and stayed late. Fridays and Mondays look like weekend days and on Saturdays and Sundays all 33 miles of beach are blanketed with people.
Police, fire, EMS and beach patrol have all been scrambling to stay on top of all the calls for service. Our statistics show an incredible volume of work performed by lifeguards who are constantly moving people away from danger day after day.
Last weekend, we had two drowning fatalities; one the morning of June 11 and another midday on June 13. The total is up to six for the island this year: two in the bay related to a boating accident, one by a jetty that was rip current-related, one in a small pond, one was found early morning on the beach and another appears to have collapsed in shallow, calm water.
In the middle of all this, we’ve run almost continual lifeguard academies. I think we’re on our sixth or seventh academy but have lost track at this point. But we’ve got to keep those towers full to handle all the rough water and crowds. We also ran a Jet Ski rescue course, dispatch certification course and have provided training for surf camp instructors and the fire department.
We’ve also been holding our junior lifeguard program for a couple of weeks now. There’s nothing I like more than going out for my morning training sessions and seeing a small group training for the national competition; the guards out there training for the daily training sessions at the start of their shift; the junior guards out practicing swimming and rescue board techniques; a Jet Ski rescue course practicing victim pick-up techniques; and a lifeguard candidate course out practicing rescue techniques.
All at the same time, like a synchronized, frenetic, clock.
Every circus needs a ringmaster and, for us, it’s our captain of operations, Tony Pryor. Pryor does the scheduling and assignments, oversees the junior guard program and takes care of the thousands of little things that have to happen to make this circus work. But there are many, many other people here who continually amaze me with their dedication and energy.
Angie Barton, our office coordinator, somehow manages to keep everyone’s time tracked, the computers and office all working, and is usually working on four to 10 pretty significant projects simultaneously while guards pop in and out of her office asking for one thing or another.
Sgt. Dain Buck is out in the field making sure all the zones are covered and everyone gets their jobs done. Lt. Mike Reardon, who has been here since the ‘70s, technically works patrol part time but still finds time to review and perfect the many, many reports we generate.
And our supervisors, senior guards, junior guard instructors, dispatchers and, of course, lifeguards seem to be tireless, infinitely patient and willing to work themselves into a stupor when needed.
The level of teamwork our staff shows isn’t easily described, but without it, the beach would be a very different place.
