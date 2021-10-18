In days gone by, I trod the boards — not very much or for very long. But I like that expression, so I use it. I hope some of you also can say that you have also trod the boards.
To do so is to perform in public, usually on a stage, usually in a live performance.
At the University of North Texas, I minored in speech, so I studied acting and stagecraft. I was learning to emote and also to build flats for stages and tack scrim on forms for windows. I also learned to put on makeup, a talent I still use, sparingly.
Board treaders will know what I'm talking about with the flats and the scrim.
I had a good part in a high school play. That was my last starring role.
We did many little scenes in drama class. I was never very good. They did a lot on wonderful plays and some of my friends were really talented. But I never got a speaking part.
Then, many years later, I got involved with “The Biggest Little Theater in Texas.”
It was the community playhouse at College of the Mainland. Many people at COM said theater was “the football team of COM.”
It was a definite draw, putting our college on the map, so to speak.
Jack Weston was the original director and held that job for many years. Under his tutelage, whole families like mine got involved in fun times at the college.
It was definitely a family affair. All my children either acted or worked the lights or moved the props. We all had a good time.
I got to be Mrs. Cratchit in “A Christmas Carol” and my daughter got to be my daughter. We both had lines. My oldest son had a big part in a play about Texas written by Jack. I think he was pretty good, but I'm prejudiced.
I was always mediocre, and that’s the honest truth.
So, I got be part of the chorus, whatever it was called in each pertinent play.
I sang my part, which was the bottom note of a chord as a nun in “The Sound of Music.” I had a quote from Aristotle as one of the nine muses in “The Skin of Our Teeth.” I missed a cue and came in late on that play one night. I never did figure out what that play was about.
I emailed the director at COM to see if the theater, like the ones in New York, was opening to the public this season and his answer was a triumphant yes.
Since he was so exuberant, at least in print, I can assume the community can look forward to some good theatrics.
One of my email friends, a former fellow news reporter now living is Pennsylvania, remembers with pleasure his visit to COM to see “Fiddler on the Roof,” which was a stand-out for many. We also can remember “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “The Sound of Music” and “Man of La Mancha.”
We can be happy to have equal talent in our midst real soon. More on the COM theatre next writing.
