The headline screamed “Galveston County woman dies of e-cigarette connected illness” (The Daily News, Jan. 7). The media continues to misrepresent the real cause of recent illnesses and deaths blamed on vaping, and the death counts will continue to rise because of it.
E-cigarettes have been around since 2003 and millions of people have successfully quit smoking and live healthier lives because of them. So you have to ask yourself, why are people suddenly getting sick and dying?
Vaping isn’t killing people — black market THC containing vitamin E acetone is. There’s no vitamin E acetone in any vape juice sold in vape shops, online or at gas stations. Vape juice is made with just four ingredients — vegetable glycerin (flavor binder), propylene glycol (another flavor binder also found in nebulizers), food-grade flavorings and pharmaceutical grade nicotine.
I’ve never even heard of vitamin E acetone in the industry, and I’ve owned a vape shop for the past six years.
Phillip Keiser’s unsubstantiated comments “urging people to recognize the health dangers of vaping” does nothing but scare smokers into continuing to smoke and utterly fails to warn the demographic most in need of the warnings, the 17- to 34-year-old age group, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports accounts for 78 percent of all of the reported cases.
Seventy percent of those admit to using THC cartridges, while I believe that the other 30 percent may be lying. The other 24 percent are age 35 and older.
The article goes on to state the health district didn’t announce the cause of death beyond saying that was connected to e-cigarettes but later goes on to say the woman “may have been using a vape product containing THC.” Keiser goes on to “urge people to avoid using e-cigarettes and told parents to talk to their children about the dangers of vaping.”
He goes on to say that “vaping is a very serious health threat.” He must own stock in Phillip Morris to make such statements.
The article credits the CDC claims that vitamin E acetone is commonly used as an additive in vaping products — it is not, and the CDC site doesn’t say that. The CDC site says vitamin E acetate is used as an additive, most notably in THC-containing e-cigarette, or vaping, products. Keiser’s statements indicate that he either hasn’t been to the CDC website to educate himself on this phenomenon, or he’s intentionally misleading the public.
I’m baffled that the media would fail so miserably to report and warn the public of the real danger — black market THC cartridges. This isn’t the THC sold in dispensaries in states where it’s legal; it’s the illicit cartridges sold on the streets. They come in Juul-compatible cartridges, as well as other types of cartridges. An honest headline should have read “First black market THC death reported in Galveston County.”
Talk to your teens, your friends, and your family about the dangers of street THC cartridges. That’s the real killer.
