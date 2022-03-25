No doubt about it, Roger "Bo" Quiroga is the best candidate for mayor of Galveston in the upcoming election. He's the best of the best.

To know Quiroga is to respect him and his many accomplishments as he previously served two terms as mayor of Galveston.

Quiroga's past leadership of Galveston is impeccable.

He listens to all and appreciates all, with the information he receives from all voters brought forward to the proper staff to make things work for Galveston.

Roger "Bo" Quiroga will work 100-plus percent for all voters to make Galveston the shining star in the Gulf.

Please come out and join our family to insure the next mayor of Galveston will be Roger "Bo" Quiroga — the best candidate for mayor of Galveston.

John, Judy, Andrea, Aimee, Megan and Maddison Esponge

Galveston

