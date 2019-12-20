Mr. President, here is a list of things you can do — or try to do — that will guarantee your reelection.
No, Don. Not now.
Wait until two weeks before the election.
1. Call me Don. Hey, why not? Michael Bloomberg has insisted he be addressed as Michael all of his life. Now, since he’s running for president, he’s our ol’ buddy “Mike.”
2. Mandate that Congress must submit to random drug and IQ tests.
3. Require that Congress make their income tax statements public.
4. Eliminate federal professional politicians with term limits, including Supreme Court judges.
5. Have an age limit of 80 years old for all elected officials.
6. Eliminate lobbyists.
7. Change the way Congressmen are paid. State citizens vote on pay rate, with a reasonable cap on total compensation.
8. Stop the practice of “rider bills.” Right now, a bill that is obviously needed can be presented for a vote, then another obviously bad bill can be attached and made into law, simply because the main bill was necessary. Right now, the excuse is “we don’t have time.” In other words... “we don’t have time to do the job we were elected to do.”
9. Eliminate government shutdowns. Fine Congressmen $5,000 per day for every day the budget is delayed.
10. Replace income tax with a national sales tax, where anyone making $50,000 or less would pay no federal tax.
11. Mandate that any high school that receives federal money be required to have civics classes and students must pass to graduate. Far too many students don’t have a clue.
12. Limit foreign aid. Change it to a low-interest federal loan system.
