I want to hand it to my staff and the Galveston police officers who are out there day after day keeping people off the beaches. This is hard for everyone, and they haven’t faltered or complained, even though they’re putting up with a lot.
Right now, the lifeguard trucks alone are moving a little fewer than 100 people off the beach per day on the average, but when it’s nice, it’s a few hundred. Here are a few examples of the type of thing they’re seeing and hearing:
“Oh, I’m allowed to be on the beach. It’s a private beach and I own a house/condo there.”
“I thought that was just for the tourists. I’m a local. In fact, I’m a BOI.”
“I know it’s not allowed. It’s just a dumb rule, so we’re doing it anyway.”
“I agree that we don’t want people moving around or spreading COVID-19. But it doesn’t hurt anything if it’s just me out here.”
Then there are the extreme cases. Last Tuesday, we had a guy run out on the south jetty to get away when we told him to get off the beach. It took two lifeguard vehicles and a police car about half an hour to fish him off of the rocks.
Another day, one of our supervisors was working the West End and found a few children frolicking along the shoreline. When they asked them to go back to their house, one of the children told them they didn’t have to.
When the supervisor looked to the beach house for some help from the parents, Dad led by example and whistled at the children. But instead of calling them to the house, he told them to go back out in the water.
My favorite one so far reminded me of something I saw back when I lived in Botswana, Africa. On the edge of my village, there were a number of farms with big fences around them to keep out wildlife that would have eaten the vegetables.
This huge group of baboons lived on a nearby hill. Baboons are super smart. They knew that humans wouldn’t hurt a cute little baby, so they’d throw the little baboon over the fence. The baby would pick the fruit and toss it over to the adults. Then it would wait until people came — they would always release it because it’s so cute and cuddly and all.
Please don’t misunderstand me. I’m not comparing people to baboons in any way, but I did catch some parents doing something similar and lowering some really little children over the barricades on the seawall steps so they could go play in the water. Seven children and two adults.
It hurt to see the face of the cute little 4-year-old who had just been lowered to the steps to go down and play with her siblings when I made Dad call her back.
We’ll be happier than anyone when the beaches open back up, but for now, we all need to just keep doing the right thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.