A little bit of advice can go a long way, especially if that advice comes from individuals skilled and knowledgeable with information they’re sharing.
When it comes to gardening and plants, it’s easy to make mistakes. Too much sun? Too much shade? Not enough water? What kind of fertilizer? How much room? Blooming? Flowering? Disease resistant? When should it be pruned?
So many questions. But local gardeners are lucky. The Galveston County Master Gardeners either have answers, or will get answers for almost any gardening questions. And with each herb, vegetable, citrus tree or flower they sell at their bi-annual plant sale, someone is an expert about that plant.
The Master Gardener’s sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Before the sale opens, a free 50-minute lecture with information about different types of plants to be sold that day will be offered in a nearby building.
The list of plants for sale is exhaustive: 20 varieties of citrus trees, as well as avocado, blueberry, apple, fig and olive trees; the “P” groups (peaches, pears, plums, persimmons and pomegranates), as well as ferns, azaleas, grasses, orchids and vines; and carefully selected vegetables, herbs, flowers and perennials will be available, along with garden-themed crafts and art. To view the entire list, visit https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/.
At every station at the sale will be a red-vested (or red aproned) Master Gardener ready to give tips on planting, growing and harvesting the plant. The advice is free. Master Gardeners are certified by the state after completing a rigorous course prepared by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
The sale, offered in the spring and again in the fall, focuses on plants specific to the Texas Gulf Coast growing region. Many of the herbs and vegetables are grown from seed by the Master Gardeners at their Discovery Garden greenhouse in Carbide Park in La Marque.
Funds generated at the sale are used to maintain the Discovery Garden, where varieties of plants are tested. Additionally, funds help subsidize the wide variety of free-to-the-public seminars on a variety of topics ranging from grafting, fertilizing, composting, butterflies, plumerias, flower arranging and dozens of other areas. Most seminars are conducted by Master Gardeners, although occasionally experienced professionals from other organizations make guest appearances at programs.
And when a Master Gardener doesn’t have the answer for a specific problem, they will investigate and follow up with possible solutions, citing references and research for local gardeners about a failing plant, a yellowing tomato, a spotted rose or an unfamiliar bug. A free hotline (leave a message) is a popular method to get explanations for issues that have stumped home gardeners.
Come early to the sale, learn about plants and gardening in this region and ask questions. And be sure to take a wagon with you to haul off your plants. We’ll even help you put them in your car.
