I’m not at all comfortable writing this piece. I’ve never done this before. What’s driving me is what seems like an unusually large number of guest columns from either an atheist or someone proselytizing atheistic things.
I have an irrational fear that readers will find intelligence in these columns with nothing competing. Hence this.
The thinking style presented by many atheists is really common across the bunch, they copy one another. Stick to science, reasoning and math. If anyone challenges you on your conclusions show them how solid your scientific reasoning is and how weak the scientific reasoning is of the challenger. If a theist makes any proclamation about anything immediately put the burden of scientific proof on them.
The problem they have is the following. Even perfected scientific reasoning fails to deliver a complete understanding of the most important features in our lives. Love, for instance. Love is one of those things in our lives that seems to show up when it willy-nilly feels like it.
And looking back over our lives we frequently find it to be one of the most important features of our lives. Science actually has nothing to say scientifically about this. If scientific reasoning is going to be the boss of all true reality one would like to think it would have something interesting to say about the most important things. And it does not. Theism does.
Atheists hate to admit this, but we’re all in the same boat with respect to scientifically proving all of our beliefs. Scientists believe in lots of things they can’t prove scientifically. For instance, scientists cannot explain scientifically the source for their reasoning.
Reasoning seems to work, but why? Where did it come from? Did it just magically result from randomness in the universe? Is it genetic? Some other organic process that we can point to? Show us.
What about math? Scientists, of course, use it in their papers trying to convince us that they’re smart and can explain why we’re random, meaningless creatures. But where did math come from? Did we discover it or did we create it?
And what is the source of all the fine tuning in our universe that permits life? There’s over a hundred of these things, like the gravity constant, but no one has a scientific answer as to why they exist. They presume these things as “given” in scientific papers.
And finally, of course, scientists have nothing to say scientifically about the origin of the universe or the origin of life. Scientists have given up on the origin of the universe. And despite much effort there’s nothing on the origin of life. We’re all dealing with beliefs we can’t prove scientifically. Science doesn’t have answers for any of these things. Theologians do.
C.S. Lewis said, “I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen: not only because I see it, but because by it I see everything else.” Christianity doesn’t exclude science, but it does include love.
