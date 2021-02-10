When you think gala, you traditionally would think of donning your best suit or renting a tuxedo and shopping for the perfect gown for your night out. This year, we’re bringing the event to you, wherever you are, which provides a few options.
You might view our event comfortably at home with your favorite beverage, or perhaps you have a few friends with whom you’d like to gather, or you might entertain a small office gathering to see what has been going on behind the scenes at the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation cultivates and nurtures the culture of generosity in our community, ignites exemplary experiences for every student and teacher and inspires the achievement of lifelong success.
What does that mean, you ask? Simply stated, we’re a tax-exempt nonprofit organization raising funds to enrich the learning experience for our students and teachers in the Santa Fe Independent School District. The money we raise is used for projects that take the pre-planned curriculum “to the next level.”
For example, one project funded was for virtual reality headsets. These headsets enabled students to virtually visit the Grand Canyon while learning about this wonder during class. We recently funded a field trip experience brought to the school since field trips off school grounds aren’t possible because of COVID.
We recently funded over $6,500 to the welding program that will now enable students to graduate with the industry gold-standard welding certification for the first time ever.
How do we accomplish this? Every single donation adds up to make these projects a reality. At just under 7 cents a day, a $25 donation will collectively make a large impact through these programs we support: Grants for Great Ideas; Fine Arts to CTE to STREAM and Robotics; The Reading Tree Program; and Tribe’s Closet.
Join us during this star-studded event. The Starlight Gala: Dream Big, Work Hard, Reach for the Stars event will feature NASA’s Orion program manager Catherine Koerner, and José Boix, retired engineer and nominee for Citizen of the Year by The Daily News for his community involvements.
Mark your calendar for 6 p.m. Feb. 25 to view our Starlight Gala from the convenience of your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook and is produced by KHEA. Scan the QR code to RSVP. You also can visit our website at www.santafetxedfoundation.org, click on News & Events, then Starlight Gala to find up-to-date information or to RSVP, find out about sponsorship opportunities and to make a donation. Your attendance at our event is very important to us. Thank you for supporting our event and our mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.