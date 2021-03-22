Within the many years I’ve written about TV commercials, I don’t think I’ve ever before written about one that I was unable to zap. One I had to stop and watch every time it aired.
Now I have one, and you have probably enjoyed it, too.
It features a baby girl in a highchair who laughs hilariously every time her little dog jumps up on the chair next to her. She also has hysterics when he peers at her from the floor on the other side of her chair. The second appearance I’m only assuming by her reaction. I can’t see the dog.
Anyway, it’s darling. It makes me laugh. I can’t resist her. I love that little girl. She reminds me of all the times children have laughed in my presence. A really joyful sound.
On the other hand, there are still plenty of commercials on TV that make me cringe.
Surprisingly, three of the worst all have to do with the sale of furniture.
I began zapping Mattress Mack years ago every time he opened his mouth. Of course, I get it that he’s a great benefactor to Houston and environs. He’s well known for his philanthropy. He’s a Houston legend.
My second chair and mattress purveyor is the guy who runs Exclusive Furniture “where low prices live.”
I can remember him from several years back when his children appeared with him in his commercials. I watched them grow, until they outgrew the commercials, I suppose.
I silence him as quickly as I can, either with the mute button or the fast forward.
My third abhorrent salesperson is a woman who tries to tell me about SuperNova Furniture. I didn’t believe it really existed for quite a while, but on Google, you can find three locations for the stores.
She dresses up in various costumes and tries to entertain as she sells her wares. I can’t get her off the screen fast enough.
Another set of similar pitches illustrates the persistent insistence that we need to buy things we don’t need.
They say we need to buy dishwashing detergent to run the dishwasher to save the water that it takes to rinse the dishes. Has anyone really realized that water is a whole lot cheaper than Cascade? I did.
Along the same lines, there are people trying to convince us that clean clothes have to smell good. It doesn’t matter that they’ve been washed clean. They still need an intoxicating perfume.
Also, clothes that have been washed in ordinary detergent still have invisible dirt. So, we have to get a special soap that destroys the invisible dirt. Why?
All these pitches for new products sort of remind me of the story of the “Emperor’s New Clothes.”
You may remember that Hans Christian Andersen tale, about the emperor parading around in what the makers told him was a fine new outfit. Actually, it was invisible, and the king was marching down the street in his birthday suit.
Think fast or you may become that emperor.
More to come, next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.