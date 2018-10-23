This is a testimonial on my younger brother Donald L. Criss, who died Oct. 5.
Political office and the Episcopal Church has been a part of my family since the beginning of the new world. Settler Edward Gurganey came to the Jamestown Colony in the early 1600s. Edward, on my mother’s side, was a direct ancestor to Donnie and me. He was a member of the first church built in the new world, and was an elected member of the first government, the Representative Legislative Assembly. That legislature’s meetings were held in that first church, an Episcopal one. Capt. John Smith was a member. Also Pocahontas, the Indian princess who later became a Christian, was married in that church to John Rolfe in 1614.
My brother Donnie served as an elected member of the College of the Mainland board for several terms. Donnie was a staunch employee advocate and a strong advocate of the COM union membership.
He was a good brother and a great father and grandfather. Through the years, he was a 100 percent supporter of union and Democratic Party causes.
In my brother’s lifetime he committed his share of sins and made his share of mistakes. In his earlier adulthood he had a serious battle with alcohol.
Through his courage, belief in Jesus Christ, and membership in Alcoholic Anonymous, he achieved victory over alcohol.
Generally, I became greatly concerned when someone I know becomes terminally ill. According to Bible scripture, every human being has external existence. I want everyone to make the right decisions and enjoy eternity in heavenly paradise.
Donnie was baptized at Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston, and confirmed at St. George’s Church in Texas City where he served as an altar boy.
My brother knew of God’s existence for almost his entire life. He was a strong believer in Jesus Christ and had thorough knowledge regarding Bible scripture.
This has eased my grief. He is in heaven with Jesus Christ, my parents, and those who believed Jesus Christ died on the cross for the sins of the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.