To the drug warriors and druggy haters, I ask: What would you do if someone broke open your door and shot your dog. What if you were in a back bedroom and your gun was handy? Would you say to yourself: “No problem, this is probably just a SWAT team with the wrong address?”
Folks, the drug war is insane. It has failed for years, just as alcohol prohibition failed. It can’t possibly work. It has cost trillions of dollars and screwed up the entire Hispanic world, where gangs are now so bad that cops are leaving their countries to try to save their lives.
There’s a way to stop it. Let addicts go to any physician and get a prescription for their drug. If we allowed addicts to get their fix cheaply and legally the profit from illicit drug dealing would immediately disappear, along with dealers and drug gangs. Addicts would just be seen as addicts, not edgy people who have found a way to feel good all the time.
If that happened, addicts would look like losers and winos, not interesting people who could get you into the game. Their presence in society would actively discourage drug use.
Instead of trying to hook others as customers to make money and help feed their habits, they could get all they could use at very low cost. Would they still try to hook others to make money abusing their prescription? Maybe, but if those others got addicted they could just get cheap drugs too.
There’s a belief among the non-using public that drugs are some magic key to a life of peace and happiness. To those of us who have seen it and known addicts and users, it’s obvious this isn’t true. As Mel Tillis sang: “…ain’t no big rock candy mountain where you feel good all the time.”
Drugs have side effects. In a world where addicts could get them legally the side effects would be printed on the bottles. They’re not something most people would want to subject themselves to. Drugs also lose their intoxicating effects after continued use, but larger doses make the side effects worse.
The most widely trafficked drugs, opioids and opium derivatives, and methamphetamine, have some really discouraging side effects. Common side effects of opioids are vomiting, constipation, delayed gastric emptying, scratching of non-existent itches, loss of sexual performance and hormonal dysfunction.
Common side effects of methamphetamine use are nosebleeds, blackened, rotting teeth (“meth mouth”), broken teeth (the result of meth-induced tooth grinding) and the famous “meth sores,” caused by endless scratching of non-existent itches, also found in opioid addiction. If there was no money in pushing them, nobody would be trying to get on these drugs.
Let’s stop throwing good money after bad. No more SWAT team raids, no more taxes on non-users to support an industry of drug warriors, counselors, prosecutors, and prisons. No more taxpayer hits for millions in payments to SWAT team screw-up victims. No more vicious drug gangs. No more endless thievery to support addictions.
Take the profit out of it and the problem will disappear.
