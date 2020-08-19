We all have noted the persistent, multi-media efforts of Trump administration supporters to prove, somehow, that we Americans are doing a satisfactory, excellent (pick your adjective) job in controlling and containing COVID-19.
Color me as not believing it.
To demonstrate why, I offer one stark and fundamental statistical set that summarizes the horrible job we have done since February. To wit: The United States has an estimated 4.25 percent of the world’s population. But as of Aug. 15, the U.S. has right at 22 percent of the world’s deaths from COVID-19 according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University. This morbid comparison has been the same or worse for months now.
This means that we have about five times the number of deaths we should have if we were doing as well as the rest of the world. Put another way, if we were only doing what all the other countries have shown they can do to contain and control COVID-19, we would have fewer than 34,000 deaths from the pandemic in the United States. Instead, as of Aug. 15 we have 168,384 deaths to mourn.
A U.S. death/population rate, which is much higher than the rest of the world, is not a success story. To say the least, it is not. Instead, I believe it is the deadly result of early and ongoing desires of the president and like-minded governors and legislators to ignore the presence of the virus as long as they could to continually insist on “opening” the economy in the face of the presence of the pandemic; to still demand that “schools open in-person classes for five days a week” no matter what the costs; and to have failed to encourage a national testing program.
These are the kinds of policymakers they are asking us to reelect.
Those excessive American deaths are enough reason for me to say no.
(1) comment
The numbers don't lie. The curves don't lie. 175,000 dead, so far. Most other nations in the world are doing better than the US, and we don't seem to be getting better or learning from our mistakes. It's 75 days until the election. At the current death rate, we will have 1/4 million Americans dead by election day. That's 5 Galvestons, dead.
We have a reality TV "star" as president. Germany's chancellor is a scientist. Their death rate is 1/5th ours. Proportionally, that would be 138,000 Americans that didn't have to die . Science is real. Ignorance is death.
