During the summer of 2020, several members of our Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County led a campaign to eradicate medical debt in our county.
After considerable research and study, we learned that medical debt was a major financial burden for many in the United States, and that it had become an even more serious and burdensome problem because of the pandemic.
As such, our core group chose to partner with RIP Medical Debt — a nationwide nonprofit organization that “empowers donors to forgive billions in oppressive medical debt and are dedicated to removing the burden of medical debt for individuals, families and veterans across America.”
In other words, RIP locates, buys and abolishes such debt with each $1 donated equaling about $100 in forgiven medical debt.
We learned that in Galveston County alone there was over $6 million dollars of unpaid medical debt. We also were aware that the stress of COVID-19 was contributing to chronic ailments that could quickly worsen one’s medical conditions, especially when burdened with the excessive stress of debt.
As such, our core group of volunteers founded Galveston County Cares in August 2020. Our initial goal was to raise $60,000 in order to eradicate $6 million in unpaid medical debt within Galveston County. We agreed to solicit other nonprofit organizations throughout our county and ask for their support.
And, indeed, they came through. In just four months, we raised over $41,000, which purchased and eradicated $4.13 million of medical debt incurred by 461 of our friends and neighbors residing throughout the county.
Organizations participating in our initiative included Aces to Assets Collaborative, Bay Area Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Congregation Beth Jacob Synagogue, First Lutheran Church-Galveston, Galveston Central Church, Galveston Historical Foundation, Galveston Islamic Center, Galveston Urban Ministries, Grace Episcopal Church, Mock and Moore Gallery, Reedy Chapel AME Church, Right at Home, The House Company, Tom’s Galveston Real Estate and Trinity Episcopal Church.
We’re grateful for your support and assistance. Although the local campaign officially ended Nov. 30, it’s still possible to donate to RIP. This money will go into a pool to assist medical purchases in other local campaigns, in the same manner that RIP was able to use the pool to supplement our campaign — i.e. enabling the purchase of millions of dollars of local debt. For more information, visit RIP Medical Debt’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.