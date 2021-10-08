I’ve been a resident of Galveston my entire life. I walked the halls of Weis and Central middle schools and Ball High School and am a proud graduate of the class of 1984.
After attending Texas A&M University, there was no other place I wanted to teach more than here in Galveston where I grew up. I felt then, as I do now, that the Galveston Independent School District is brimming with possibilities. That’s why I’m running for the Galveston School Board District 1-A Trustee position.
For the last 31 years, I’ve served as an advocate for the needs of students in Galveston County as a teacher at Austin Middle School and Parker Elementary School, a campus principal and a district administrator. I’m currently the deputy superintendent in Texas City ISD.
I know that each of these roles has afforded me a unique educational perspective that would benefit the Galveston ISD community.
I believe to better serve the school community you must know and understand the needs of the district. It’s critical to listen, be accessible and, most importantly, be willing to work tirelessly until those needs are met.
The role of a school board member is to help create district policies and ensure that resources are available to address the educational needs of all students in the district. Every student deserves rich educational experiences that will help them be successful, whatever path they choose after high school.
I fully understand that real work happens in the classrooms, and the board of trustees must work to provide the resources and support that create a positive learning environment that is enriching and engaging for our students.
I’m the mother of three unique boys, who despite growing up in the same household, have very different strengths and challenges. As a lifelong educator, when there was an issue at school, I could articulate my concerns and ask for resources as needed. But that’s not the case for all.
Therefore, we must do a better job communicating with students and parents so they can advocate for resources and equitable opportunities.
As a district, we need to create a community where we’re all working together and are focused on the GISD mission, which is “To educate, engage and empower each student for a life of excellence!”
If I’m elected to the GISD School Board District 1-A position, that’s exactly what I’d be committed to doing each day.
Terri Burchfield lives in Galveston and is a candidate for Position 1-A on the Galveston ISD school board.
