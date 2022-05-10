Since Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced in February that he was going to reevaluate tenure, which prevents most college professors from being fired, the left-wing faculty elites at Texas academic institutions have gone ballistic.
Patrick was responding to blowback from a University of Texas faculty committee that balked at his assertion that the legislature would ban teaching based on the principles of critical race theory at the university level, just as it banned critical race theory in Texas public schools.
In their response, the Texas academics dishonestly portrayed critical race theory as merely teaching about the history of slavery and about racism in America today — but of course, that teaching is already taking place. There has never been any objection to discussing every aspect of Texas history, from the war for independence, secession and Civil War, the violence of Reconstruction, the Ku Klux Klan and the civil rights struggles. In fact, teaching all these topics and more is required in Texas schools.
What the legislature rejected for public school classrooms, and hopes to block from university classes as well, is teaching that every aspect of American life, history and culture — from the nation’s founding in 1776 to our current status as the leader on the world stage — is rooted and propelled forward by racism.
Dividing students by race, as frequently happens in critical race theory-based classroom discussions, isn’t only an inaccurate portrayal of the American story, it also likely violates the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits treating students differently based on their race.
University of Texas faculty members issued an outraged challenge to the idea that the legislature, which allocates tax dollars to pay their salaries, and taxpaying parents, who send their children to academic institutions across the state, have a role in determining what’s taught in the academic institutions they pay for.
Those faculty members fail to realize that neither critical race theory nor tenure have much support outside the fabled 40 acres at UT-Austin. Polling conducted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation shows that Texans don’t believe college professors deserve any kind of special protections from being fired, such as tenure. More than 70 percent believe they should get an annual job performance review and be retained or fired — just like everyone else in the working world.
To the Texas conservative majority, the question of tenure and other issues that Patrick has directed the Senate Higher Education Committee research before the legislative session next year are quite reasonable.
The landmark Kalven Report at the University of Chicago reminds us that the mission of the university is the discovery, improvement, and dissemination of knowledge. To remain faithful to that mission, universities shouldn’t be involved in advocacy or activism — and they certainly shouldn’t be blocking the voices of those who disagree with the positions of the left-wing elite.
